Corrected Net Asset Value for Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with NYSE Arca Equities Rule 5.3-E(i)(2), Invesco Capital Management LLC, the investment adviser to the Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim Sum Bond ETF, announced today that it has revised the net asset value (NAV) per share for the Fund as per the below.

Fund Ticker Original NAV (June 22, 2018) Revised NAV

(June 25, 2018) Variance Invesco Chinese Yuan Dim

Sum Bond ETF DSUM 22.5326 23.477 0.9444

For additional information please contact Invesco at 1-800-983-0903.

About Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco, Ltd.

Invesco Capital Management LLC is leading the Intelligent ETF Revolution® through its family of more than 250 domestic and international exchange-traded funds, which seek to outperform traditional benchmark indexes while providing advisors and investors access to an innovative array of focused investment opportunities.

Invesco Ltd. is a leading independent global investment management firm, dedicated to helping investors worldwide achieve their financial objectives. By delivering the combined power of our distinctive investment management capabilities, Invesco provides a wide range of investment strategies and vehicles to our clients around the world. Operating in more than 20 countries, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol IVZ. Additional information is available at www.invesco.com.

Important Risk Information

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the shares may acquire those shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000, 75,000 and 100,000 shares.

Invesco Capital Management LLC and Invesco Distributors, Inc., ETF distributor, are indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invescopowershares.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

ETFs disclose their full portfolio holdings daily.

The information in this release does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial advisor/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.

Before investing, investors should carefully read the prospectus/summary prospectus and carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and more complete information about the Fund call 800 983 0903 or visit invesco.com for the prospectus/summary prospectus.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corrected-net-asset-value-for-invesco-chinese-yuan-dim-sum-bond-etf-300671831.html

SOURCE Invesco Capital Management LLC

Related Links

http://www.invesco.com

