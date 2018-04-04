Cortiva Institute Partners With Phoenix Rising Football Club For Sports Massage Therapy Program

Under the supervision of Phoenix Rising's Head Athletic Trainer Brennen Hodge, students and alumni from Cortiva Institute's Scottsdale campus will work directly with players. The program is the first of several opportunities Cortiva Institute plans to offer students across the country in a variety of sports, as demand for sports massage therapists continues to grow.

"Athletic teams have been utilizing the game-changing, science-backed benefits of massage for years," said Steve Salzinger, president, Cortiva Institute. "This is not only a boon for players but also creates unprecedented career opportunities for health- and wellness-minded individuals. Through Cortiva Institute's top-notch, accredited training and reputation in the job market, we provide the path to enter these in-demand fields."

Program participants will perform a variety of massage techniques that provide well-documented benefits for athletes, including Swedish, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, deep-tissue, stretching, lymphatic drainage and more. Sports massage therapy prevents delayed onset muscle soreness and fatigue as well as improves performance, reduces pain, encourages focus and shortens recovery time, according to the American College of Sports Medicine and American Massage Therapy Association.

"In practice and during games our players give it their all, which can stress their muscles, ligaments and connective tissue," said Hodge. "I'm impressed the Cortiva Institute students we're working with have the skills and training to help professional athletes get back on the field faster, play longer and harder."

Employment of massage therapists, such as sports massage therapists, is projected to grow 26 percent by 2026, much faster than the average occupation.* At more than 30 campuses throughout the country, Cortiva Institute prepares students to fill these in-demand positions in as little as 7.5 months. Every year, Cortiva Institute graduates more than 3,500 students and has an alumni network of more than 100,000. The school has a proven track record of successful career placement assistance, delivering more than 5,000 job opportunities for its graduates each year through its diverse program offerings and national recognition in the job market. Graduates of Cortiva Institute have gone on to secure high-profile careers – including working with professional athletic teams, the world's leading spas and the largest providers of massage therapy and skin care services.

"The hands-on training I received from the experienced staff at the Scottsdale campus set me up for success," said Amy Eberbach, a Cortiva Institute graduate currently in the program. "Now that I'm able to combine my classroom education with experience helping professional athletes, I'm confident I'll have what it takes to secure a fulfilling career in my field of choice."

To learn more about Cortiva Institute, contact the admissions office or visit http://www.cortiva.edu/.

Pack the Stands for Cortiva Night at Phoenix Rising Stadium

On Saturday, April 28, Cortiva Institute encourages fans to attend 'Cortiva Night' as Phoenix Rising matches up against Fresno FC. April 28 also marks 'Ladies Night' for Phoenix Rising fans, so in addition to watching the game's action, the first 1,500 ladies in attendance will receive complimentary Cortiva Institute and Phoenix Rising-branded tank tops.

About Cortiva Institute

Cortiva Institute is among the largest health and wellness schools in the country with a focus on graduating licensed massage therapy and skin care professionals for placement into the $3 trillion healthcare industry. Cortiva Institute is a subsidiary of Steiner Leisure – a portfolio company of L Catterton, one of the largest consumer-focused private equity firms in the world. For more information on Cortiva Institute, please visit http://www.cortiva.edu/.

About Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix Rising FC is the highest-level professional soccer franchise in Arizona's history. The club is owned by legendary Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker, Didier Drogba, Kona Grill CEO, Berke Bakay, and an impressive collection of business leaders and international celebrities. Established in 2016, Phoenix Rising FC is one of 11 cities applying for Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion and currently plays in the United Soccer League, the largest Division 2 professional league in the world. In October 2017, Phoenix Rising FC acquired Premier Development League (PDL) side FC Tucson. For season tickets or more information call 602.900.0083 or visit PHXRisingFC.com. You can also follow the team on Facebook (PHXRisingFC), Twitter (@PHXRisingFC), Instagram (@PHXRisingFC), Snapchat (PHXRisingFC) and YouTube (PhoenixRisingFootballClub).

*Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Outlook Handbook, Massage Therapists, 2018

