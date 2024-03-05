COSMAX BIO Introduces The World's First Quadruple-effect 'Caviar Extract' For Extensive Skin Improvement

- Contains ultra-premium ingredient 'Gold Caviar'

- Applicate enzyme processing and supercritical extraction method[1]

- Increased effective ingredients, free amino acid

SEOUL, South Korea, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COSMAX BIO's dietary supplement, developed with caviar known as one of the 'world's top 3 delicacies,' has demonstrated a wide range of skin improvement effects, according to their own research results.

COSMAX BIO has announced the registration of a South Korean patent for 'anti-inflammatory and skin-improving functional composition containing enzyme-treated caviar powder extract.'

Caviar from sturgeon roe is considered one of the world's top 3 delicacies alongside truffles and foie gras. Caviar is rich in amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals.

While research on using caviar as a cosmetic ingredient continues, COSMAX BIO's clinical trial for utilizing caviar in skin-improving dietary supplements is a global first.

COSMAX BIO conducted research using fresh raw materials from Almas Caviar CO., LTD, which owns the largest caviar farm in South Korea. They utilized Gold Caviar, that can only be harvested from a mutant albino beluga sturgeons, known for its premium quality and listed in the Guinness Book of Records.

COSMAX BIO reduced odor and enhanced efficacy using enzyme processing and supercritical extraction. The content of free amino acids, derived from breaking down high molecular proteins, increased remarkably compared to raw caviar. Free amino acids, known for their fast absorption, contribute to the heightened efficacy.

With increased effective ingredients, there was a significant improvement in skin enhancement. Human trials revealed notable improvements in wrinkles, elasticity, hydration, and melanin pigmentation after four weeks of caviar extract consumption.

Additionally, caviar consumption demonstrated skin whitening effects by measuring melanin indices, unlike aloe or low molecular weight collagen peptide groups.

This study marks the first confirmation of more than four skin improvement effects through clinical trials using caviar as raw material. COSMAX BIO published these research results in the international journal 'Nutrients.'

COSMAX BIO plans to manufacture products in various forms, including powder, and capsules etc, through collaboration with customers.

Dr. Yean Kyoung Koo from the COSMAX Bio R&I Center stated, "The enzyme-treated caviar supercritical extract, developed with premium ingredients, has shown groundbreaking assistance against skin aging during our clinical trial. We anticipate that this material development will contribute to expanding the market for functional skin supplements."

[1] Korea Health Functional Food Association (KHFF) Analysis result report: Comparison free amino acid content of caviar

