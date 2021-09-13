Cosmetics Market in Personal Products to grow by $ 115.84 bn | Key Drivers & Market Forecasts | 17000 + Technavio Reports
Sep 13, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetics market is set to grow by $ 115.84 bn, progressing at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the rise in the aging population and rapid urbanization will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cosmetics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The cosmetics market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Skincare Products
- Haircare Products
- Color Cosmetics
- Fragrances And Deodorants
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70899
Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cosmetics market in the personal products industry include AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cosmetics Market size
- Cosmetics Market trends
- Cosmetics Market industry analysis
Market trend such as the presence of premium brands is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cosmetics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Cosmetic Serum Market Report -The cosmetic serum market has the potential to grow by USD 1.19 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.94%. Download a free sample report now!
Facial Serum Market Report - The facial serum market size will grow up to USD 261.38 million at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!
Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmetics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetics market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Skincare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Haircare products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Color Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fragrances and deodorants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AMOREPACIFIC Group Inc.
- Beiersdorf AG
- Coty Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kao Corp.
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article