COSMETICS PACKAGING MARKET FORECAST 2018-2028

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- By Material (Rigid Plastic Flexible Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Other), by Application (Hair Care, Facial Skin Care, Other Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Fragrances Cosmetics, Nail Care Cosmetics & Other Cosmetics)



The global cosmetics packaging market is expected to be driven by a multitude of factors such as increasingly busy lifestyles resulting in more convenient packaging, people increasingly conscious about their looks, an ageing population driving the demand for anti-ageing products, the increase in male grooming, fast growth in emerging economies and Increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetics. In addition, other elements will drive the market trends specifically within France, UK, Italy, Brazil, Russia, and India.

This report answers questions such as:

- How is the cosmetics packaging market evolving?

- What is driving and restraining the cosmetics packaging market dynamics?

- How will each material/applications cosmetics packaging submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

- Which trends and developments will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

- How will political and regulatory factors influence the regional markets and submarkets?

- Will leading national cosmetics packaging markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

- What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?



- The report provides detailed profiles of 10 leading companies operating within the cosmetics packaging market:

- Amcor

- Albea

- Aptar Group

- Crown Holdings

- WestRock Co.

- Cosmogen

- Cosmopak

- Fusion Packaging

- HCT Packaging Inc

- RPC Group

- The study reveals the leading national cosmetics packaging market forecasts from 2018 to 2028 including

- The United States of America

- Brazil

- Germany

- France

- The United Kingdom

- Italy

- Japan

- China

- India

- Russia

- The rest of the world

- Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by material from 2018-2028

- The Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Share Forecast

- Rigid Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Flexible Plastic Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Paper Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Metal Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Glass Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast

- Our overview also forecasts the cosmetics packaging market by application from 2018-2028

- Hair Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Facial Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Other Skin Care Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Colour Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Fragrances, Cosmetics Packaging Submarket Forecast

- Nail Care Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast

- Other Cosmetics Packaging Materials Submarket Forecast



