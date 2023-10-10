COSRX Announces Exclusive Deals on Skincare Essentials During Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

News provided by

COSRX

10 Oct, 2023, 04:57 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beauty enthusiasts, get ready to rejoice! COSRX, a derm-favourite skincare brand, will be participating in Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, offering incredible discounts on some of their most beloved products. From October 10th to 11th, 2023, all members will have the opportunity to save big on a wide range of beauty essentials, including the below:

Continue Reading

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is a golden opportunity to invest in self-care and pamper yourself. Whether you're preparing for the upcoming cold weather, restocking your beauty essentials, or planning early holiday gifts, we've got you covered.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

With over 50 million views on TikTok, COSRX's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence is loved by celebs and the skincare world for its hydrating, skin barrier strengthening benefits. The viral essence can be beneficial in addressing skin issues like dryness, inflamed and irritated skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles.

It has consistently held the top position in Amazon's Best Seller Ranking (BSR) #1 in Beauty & Personal Care Category, for over five consecutive weeks. Amazon shoppers love the viral essence so much that they've awarded it nearly 51,000 perfect ratings.

No snail mucin product is more popular than COSRX's snail mucin essence and right now, the K-beauty staple is on major sale. The celeb-loved essence that protects the skin from moisture loss to refresh your fall beauty routine on a budget.

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

Believe it or not, snail slime seems to have become the superstar ingredient in beauty products right now. Enriched with 92% snail mucin, this cream promises to hydrate, plump and improve your complexion by repairing the skin barrier and soothing irritated and sensitive skin.

Reviewers rave that COSRX's Advanced Snail 92 All in one Cream's lightweight texture make it perfect for layering and achieving that coveted "glass skin" look with long-lasting hydration. But that's not all, this all-in-one cream nourishes, replenishes, and plumps the skin without leaving a greasy residue.

Glass Skin Starter Set 

Begin your journey to glass skin with this comprehensive set designed for a radiant complexion. As a delightful surprise for skincare enthusiasts who wish to have glazed donut skin, COSRX is introducing the Glass Skin Starter Set as part of this special promotion. This all-inclusive set includes two bottles of the highly acclaimed Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, a cult-favorite renowned for its transformative effects, and a mini-sized The Retinol 0.1 Cream, allowing customers to experience the magic of COSRX's skincare regimen at the special price.

Don't miss out on these exclusive deals during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Stock up on your favorite COSRX products and elevate your skincare routine to new heights. Visit the COSRX store on Amazon and experience the beauty revolution for yourself.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide.

SOURCE COSRX

Also from this source

COSRX Drops Special Deals on Amazon for Two New Innovations and #1 Best Seller, The Snail Essence Set

COSRX Drops Special Deals on Amazon for Two New Innovations and #1 Best Seller, The Snail Essence Set

COSRX, the skincare brand favored by derms, is thrilled to announce the launch of their two new innovations The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum and Low...
Explore the One-Day Offer for the COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty

Explore the One-Day Offer for the COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream Tube at Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty

COSRX, a derm favourite skincare brand renowned for its groundbreaking products, is excited to announce its collaboration with Ulta in presenting an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.