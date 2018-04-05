CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, today announced that Dan Beyers has joined the Company as Executive Editor and Vice President. An excellent business journalist and longtime news editor for The Washington Post, Beyers will oversee CoStar's global news operation, which spans offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Germany and includes more than 40 journalists.

"Dan has tremendous experience and will be leading our effort to build a world-class news organization and establish CoStar as the industry's most-read and most-respected source for commercial real estate news," said Andrew Florance, CoStar Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "He has been a veteran news presence at The Washington Post, having served in a number of reporting and editing capacities at the newspaper where he earned a reputation for taking on challenges facing the print-based industry and helping it transition to the digital age, while upholding the highest journalistic standards."

While at The Washington Post, Beyers served as founding editor of Capital Business, a subscription-based publication launched by The Post in 2010 to sharpen its focus on the region's business community. He spun off new online verticals from that coverage to expand The Post's digital presence, and launched Top Workplaces, an annual publication and live event aimed at the metropolitan area's top employers. As a reporter and editor, he helmed beats including technology, government, education, local business and national industries.

Beyers' appointment is a significant milestone in CoStar's expansion of its award-winning news team, which added more than a dozen experienced business journalists located across the U.S. and in key international locations in the past year. The growing team allows CoStar to better tailor coverage for its readers, offering even greater insights into the markets and issues that matter to them. The expansion is part of a major initiative to enhance the company's role as the industry's leading source of commercial real estate information and data, building on its already established reputation as a trusted, insightful news resource for commercial real estate.

Beyers will be based in CoStar's corporate headquarters in Washington, DC and report to Lisa Ruggles, Senior Vice President of Global Research.

