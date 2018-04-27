Cota Founder and Executive Chairman to Present at the Vatican's Unite to Cure Conference

Dr. Pecora will be speaking during a session titled, Precision Analytics and Big Data Impacting Cancer Care, alongside IBM Watson Health Global General Manager, Deborah DiSanzo. During the session, Dr. Pecora will discuss how the Cota Nodal Address (CNA), a precise patented disease classification system is improving cancer outcomes and reducing costs to the overall health system.

The CNA is the first and only system that classifies patients on the basis of clinically and prognostically meaningful attributes using a concise digital code that can be assigned in real time, enabling innovation in precision medicine. The patented approach permits detailed analysis of practice patterns, care variation, outcomes, toxicities and cost.

"It is critical for world leaders across the healthcare continuum to come together at an event like this to discuss new technologies, innovative treatment approaches and scientific breakthroughs to better inform the future of health care delivery," said Dr. Pecora. "I am honored to be invited to the Vatican again this year and share how Cota is advancing the state of cancer care."

The 2018 event, coined the "Davos for Healthcare," will focus on advancing breakthrough technologies and sharing knowledge that improves human health, prevents disease, protects the environment and considers cultural, religious and societal implications. The event will be attended by the world's leading scientists and physicians, patients, ethicists and leaders of faith, government officials and philanthropists.

For those interested in attending Dr. Pecora's presentation, please refer to the following information. A full conference agenda can be found here.

What: Precision Analytics and Big Data Impacting Cancer Care

Who: Dr. Andrew Pecora , founder and executive chairman of Cota

Dr. , founder and executive chairman of Cota When: Friday, April 27 from 4:25 – 4:40 p.m. CEST

from 4:25 – Where: Aula Nuova del Sinodo, Vatican City

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Cota representatives at the event, please reach out to Cota via info@cotahealthcare.com.

To learn more about Unite To Cure: The Fourth International Vatican Conference, please visit: http://vaticanconference2018.com. Or, you can follow the event on Twitter @CuraFdn and on Facebook at facebook.com/TheCuraFoundation, and join the conversation with #UnitetoCure.

About Cota

Cota is a real-world data and analytics company that enables providers, payers and life science companies involved in diagnosing and treating complex diseases to optimize the outcomes of individual patients and lower the overall cost of the patient population served. It is powered by the patented Cota Nodal Address™ (CNA) system, a unique digital classification methodology built by leading physicians and data scientists. The CNA is the first and only system that precisely categorizes patient factors, their diseases and intended therapies, enabling precision medicine at scale.

Cota's technology enriches medical records to create research-grade data and joins it with a suite of analysis, visualization and management tools. This enables providers, payers and life science companies to analyze, report on and research outcomes, costs, treatments and quality at any granularity and stage of the patient journey. The result is a constantly improving system that merges technology and medicine to improve the lives of patients everywhere. For more information, go to www.cotahealthcare.com.

About The Cura Foundation

The Cura Foundation leads a major global health movement, with the passionate purpose to improve human health. Cura unites public and private sectors, partnering with doctors, patients, business leaders, philanthropists and thought leaders to collaborate and create breakthroughs around the world. The foundation drives change by raising awareness of scientific advancements in genomics, emerging technologies and big data to usher in the future of medicine. Cura helps people live longer, better lives free from suffering. The Cura Foundation is a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, public and tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. For more information, please visit: https://thecurafoundation.org

