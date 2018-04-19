Cotton Growers Deliver Tons of Lint

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Some might consider a one-ton average yield to be its own reward to cotton growers. However, FiberMax believes a yield like that is worth celebrating, honoring, saluting, perhaps even ballyhooing.

Toward that end, the FiberMax® One Ton Club™ recently celebrated four-bale and higher yields with 188 growers who qualified for the club with their 2017 harvest results.

It all started when Seminole, Texas, cotton growers Pete and Martha Frieson (center) decided to plant FM 1830GLT, they weren’t expecting to harvest a truck! The first-time FiberMax One Ton Club members won the club sweepstakes for a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 pickup truck. Congratulating the Friesons (l to r) is FiberMax Regional Agronomist Craig Bednarz, Sales Representative Marte Pierce and Bayer Vice-President for U.S. Cotton Operations Monty Christian.

For the last 13 years, FiberMax has been celebrating high-yielding cotton growers in the exclusive FiberMax One Ton Club. New members join each year, which proves growers trust the quality FiberMax cotton seed delivers.

With 30 new members among those celebrating, the FiberMax One Ton Club now has 1,084 members.

Of those who qualified for the FiberMax One Ton Club, four were recognized with special awards.

Highest Yield and Highest Gross Value . Max and Beth Koepnick of San Tan Valley, Arizona , harvested an average yield of 2,910 lbs/A and earned $1,590.11 per acre on their qualifying acres.

. of San Tan Valley, , harvested an average yield of 2,910 lbs/A and earned per acre on their qualifying acres. Highest Loan Value . Larry Hancock of Ehrenburg, Arizona , garnered $0.5544 on his qualifying cotton acres planted to FM 1830GLT.

. of Ehrenburg, , garnered on his qualifying cotton acres planted to FM 1830GLT. Most Acres . Brian and Brady Nelson of Nazareth, Texas , harvested One Ton Club yields on 540 acres.

. of , harvested One Ton Club yields on 540 acres. Most Varieties Achieving One Ton Club Yields . Five growers qualified one-ton yields with six different varieties:

. Five growers qualified one-ton yields with six different varieties: Steven and Richard Archer of Lamesa, Texas , qualified with FM 1911GLT, FM 2484B2F and FM 2011GT.

of , qualified with FM 1911GLT, FM 2484B2F and FM 2011GT.

Russ and Bo Eggemeyer of Midkiff, Texas , qualified with FM 1830GLT, FM 2334GLT and FM 1944GLB2.

of , qualified with FM 1830GLT, FM 2334GLT and FM 1944GLB2.

Kornelius Enns of Ackerly, Texas , qualified with FM 2334GLT, FM 1911GLT and FM 1830GLT.

"Growers look for a variety that will produce quality lint, and ultimately, give them an edge in the marketplace," says Jason Wistehuff, U.S. product manager for FiberMax cotton. "FiberMax varieties exceed those expectations. When growers pair their advanced knowledge with the elite science of FiberMax varieties, the results are remarkable."

One Ton Club members have harvested one-ton yields and higher from fields planted to 40 different FiberMax varieties.

Seminole, Texas, Grower Wins One Ton Truck

One Ton Club members are entered into a drawing for a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 King Ranch truck.

This year's winner is Pete and Martha Frieson of Seminole, Texas. Frieson qualified for the One Ton Club with FM 1830GLT. Pete Frieson is a first-year FiberMax One Ton Club member and reported that 2017 was the first year he planted FiberMax cotton seed under irrigation.

"I heard so many good things about FM 1830GLT and I've always liked how the loan value on FiberMax has been so good," Frieson says. "I never expected to win a truck! I don't win in these things."

Please visit www.FiberMax.com/OneTonClub for additonal information on the FiberMax One Ton Club. For more information on how FiberMax cotton seed offers the right variety for the right field, contact your regional agronomist, talk to your local FiberMax representative, visit www.FiberMax.com, or call 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937).

Bayer is committed to bringing new technology and solutions for agriculture and non-agricultural uses. For questions concerning the availability and use of products, contact a local Bayer representative, or visit Crop Science, a division of Bayer, online at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Visit the Bayer Connect - Social Hub for social media, recent news, blog posts, videos and more from Crop Science, a division of Bayer.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the Life Science fields of health care and agriculture. Its products and services are designed to benefit people and improve their quality of life. At the same time, the Group aims to create value through innovation, growth and high earning power. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development and to its social and ethical responsibilities as a corporate citizen. In fiscal 2017, the Group employed around 99,800 people and had sales of EUR 35.0 billion. Capital expenditures amounted to EUR 2.4 billion, R&D expenses to EUR 4.5 billion. For more information, go to www.bayer.us.

Contact :

Bayer Media Hotline, 1-862-404-5118, or

Linda Arnold Whaley

Crop Science, a division of Bayer

Tel: (919) 549-2836

Email: Linda.arnoldwhaley@bayer.com

Pam Caraway

Rhea + Kaiser

Tel: (850) 758-8700

Email: pcaraway@rkconnect.com

Find more information at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

© 2018 Bayer CropScience LP, 2 T.W. Alexander Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709. Always read and follow label instructions. Bayer (reg'd), the Bayer Cross (reg'd), Fibermax® and One Ton Club™ are registered trademarks of Bayer. For additional product information, call toll-free 1-866-99-BAYER (1-866-992-2937) or visit our website at www.cropscience.bayer.us.

SE0318FIBMAXB070S00R0

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cotton-growers-deliver-tons-of-lint-300632077.html

SOURCE Bayer

Related Links

http://www.bayer.us

