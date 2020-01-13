DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2019" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This clinical trial report provides an overview of Cough clinical trials scenario.



Report Scope

The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape

It provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status

The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company

The study provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment

It provides enrollment trends for the past five years

Lastly, it provides latest news for the past three months

Reasons to Buy

Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment

Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost

Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities

Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market

Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials

Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level

Key Topics Covered



Report Guidance Clinical Trials Report Coverage Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Cough to Respiratory Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Cough to Respiratory Clinical Trials Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status Clinical Trials by Phase In Progress Trials by Phase Clinical Trials by Trial Status Clinical Trials by End Point Status Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type Prominent Sponsors Top Companies Participating in Cough Therapeutics Clinical Trials Prominent Drugs Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Mentioned



Merck & Co Inc

C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG

GlaxoSmithKline plc



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc

Tris Pharma Inc

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Pfizer Inc

