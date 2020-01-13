Cough - Global Clinical Trials Review; H2, 2019
Jan 13, 2020, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cough Global Clinical Trials Review, H2, 2019" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This clinical trial report provides an overview of Cough clinical trials scenario.
Report Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
- It provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
- The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
- The study provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
- It provides enrollment trends for the past five years
- Lastly, it provides latest news for the past three months
Reasons to Buy
- Assists in formulating key business strategies with regards to investment
- Helps in identifying prominent locations for conducting clinical trials which saves time and cost
- Provides top level analysis of Global Clinical Trials Market which helps in identifying key business opportunities
- Supports understanding of trials count and enrollment trends by country in global therapeutics market
- Aids in interpreting the success rates of clinical trials by providing a comparative scenario of completed and uncompleted (terminated, suspended or withdrawn) trials
- Facilitates clinical trial assessment of the indication on a global, regional and country level
Key Topics Covered
- Report Guidance
- Clinical Trials Report Coverage
- Clinical Trials by Region
- Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
- Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
- Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
- Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Cough to Respiratory Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Cough to Respiratory Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
- Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by Phase
- In Progress Trials by Phase
- Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Clinical Trials by End Point Status
- Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
- Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
- Prominent Sponsors
- Top Companies Participating in Cough Therapeutics Clinical Trials
- Prominent Drugs
- Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots
Companies Mentioned
- Merck & Co Inc
- C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co KG
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Tris Pharma Inc
- Bayer AG
- AstraZeneca plc
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Pfizer Inc
For more information about this clinical trials report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ecoed
