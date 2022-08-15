Counteract the Fat: A Groundbreaking Compilation of Research Findings That Show How Fiber and Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DéShond D Barnes – author and nutrition enthusiast – has announced the release of Counteract the Fat: A Nutrition Book on Research Findings That Show How Fiber & Antioxidants Can Counteract the Physiological Effects of Junk Food & Promote Nonrestrictive Weight & Cholesterol Control. Barnes offers healthy individuals a viable alternative to severely restrictive eating habits that stands alone as an informative, research-backed contribution to the field of dietary science. In Counteract the Fat, Barnes compiles research findings that show how fiber and antioxidants can mitigate the risk from eating saturated fats and other junk food. This does not mean that unlimited consumption of junk food won't have consequences. What it does mean is greater freedom and a wider variety of food choices for healthy individuals.

With easy-to-understand language, Counteract the Fat explains how fiber and antioxidants can help stave off cellular damage, illness and obesity even in a non-severely restrictive diet. Counteract the Fat is perfect for healthy adults with no history of debilitating illnesses who would like to maintain their health without sacrificing their favorite indulgences. Counteract the Fat uncovers discoveries made by scientists at more than a dozen world-class institutions. For example, scientists at the University of Kentucky College of Medicine discovered that a special type of fiber (obtained only from a certain source) promotes healthy cholesterol levels all by itself – even in a diet containing moderate amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. Scientists at the Cardiology Research Institute in Moscow discovered that antioxidants neutralize oxidized lipids produced by deep-fried foods – thus lowering the risk of heart disease. Scientists at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Human Nutrition Research Center in Maryland discovered that fiber nabs calories before they can be absorbed and stored as fat – thus helping to maintain slimness. Those and numerous other groundbreaking discoveries are uncovered in Counteract the Fat.

DéShond D Barnes discovered the Counteract the Fat concept back in the late 1990's by poring through medical journals and health and nutrition publications for nearly a year, and has practiced the revolutionary Counteract the Fat methodology ever since – with incredible results! By consuming a daily diet containing an average of 100+% of the RDA for fiber, antioxidants and other nutrients, Barnes has been able to maintain excellent blood cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure and body weight over the decades without having to sacrifice unhealthy junk food favorites. This has inspired Barnes to share this information with the rest of the world by publishing Counteract the Fat more than two decades later. Barnes also teaches Counteract the Fat seminars to spread the word about the Counteract the Fat methodology. Barnes lives and writes in northern Illinois.

