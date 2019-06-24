Country/Pop duo Brown and Gray Release new Single 'USA'

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaci Brown and Sam Gray, the country pop duo, who last year had a hit with their debut single, Top Down, have written and released a refreshingly new anthem just in time for the 4th of July holiday and the start of Summer. 'USA,' is the perfect song for local news outlets to play on their 4th of July broadcasts. 'USA,' is a song about having one great big love for each other and the good ole USA. When the song was first played to Kaci, a native of Texas, she immediately fell in love with the catchy toon and loved how patriotic the song was. She and Sam, a native of England, decided to add their own romantic twist to the song, a bit about their personal relationship and falling in love with each other. Kaci had just asked Sam to stay in the states and not move back to London, a decision he jumped at and he then realized he was now living the American dream, hence, one great big love.

ABOUT BROWN & GRAY

Since the release of their debut single, "Top Down" the Anglo-US duo have barely had time to draw breath. The single was initially championed as a Highway Find on Sirius XM's The Highway and has gone on to receive over 1,200 plays on the station as well as thousands more spins across the country music airwaves from a host of stations all over America. They were then featured in Rolling Stone's Top 10 Country Artists to watch in 2018 which brought an agency deal with William Morris Endeavor in Nashville leading to more than 30 festival shows including Stagecoach & Faster Horses amongst many others.

Their success started to spread even further when the single was playlisted on both Radio Disney and Hits 1, spending a month in the Top 40 airplay chart on Billboard some 15 months after its original release -10 million streams, 40,000 iTunes downloads and millions of YouTube views later…….

