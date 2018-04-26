Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

ATLANTA, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that Dary Stone has been elected to its Board of Directors effective April 24, 2018. Mr. Stone was previously a member of Cousins' Board for five years prior to the company's merger and spin transactions with Parkway Properties in 2016. Upon the closing of these transactions, Mr. Stone retired from Cousins' Board and became a member of New Parkway's Board, in which capacity he served until New Parkway was sold to a private investor in 2017. Mr. Stone currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of R. D. Stone Interests. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Cousins as well as President of Cousins' Texas operations.
"Dary's deep knowledge of the real estate industry and his 17-year history with our company will be a tremendous asset to our Board," said Larry Gellerstedt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Cousins team."
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.
