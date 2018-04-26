Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors

"Dary's deep knowledge of the real estate industry and his 17-year history with our company will be a tremendous asset to our Board," said Larry Gellerstedt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Cousins team."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

