Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its first quarter 2018 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release, Supplemental Information and Form 10-Q.
Cousins will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 26, 2018 to discuss its first quarter results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 10118492.
The webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Cousins' website, through the "Cousins Properties First Quarter Conference Call" link in the Investor Relations section.
About Cousins Properties Incorporated
Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.
SOURCE Cousins Properties
