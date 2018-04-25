Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

ATLANTA, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its first quarter 2018 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins' website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release, Supplemental Information and Form 10-Q.

Cousins will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 26, 2018 to discuss its first quarter results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 10118492.