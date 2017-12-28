Cousins Properties Signs Lease With WeWork At Terminus In Atlanta

"We are thrilled to announce WeWork has chosen Terminus as its next location in Atlanta," said Larry Gellerstedt, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cousins Properties. "WeWork is an enterprising global company at the forefront of creating innovative and collaborative office environments. We look forward to partnering with WeWork for many years to come."

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousinsproperties.com.

