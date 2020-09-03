COVID-19 Contact Tracing Applications Survey 2020: A Benchmark of More Than 50 Countries

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Covid-19 Contact Tracing Applications - National Strategies in Technological Terms (Bluetooth, QR Code, GPS) and Geostrategic Terms (sovereignty, use of data)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study contains a survey of the digital contact tracing approaches deployed for COVID-19 all over the world via the benchmark of more than 50 countries (and more than 40 identified initiatives). It also analyses the choices made in the light of the underlying issues (technologies, data protection regulations, the role of private entities).

Key Findings

In Europe , the national responses have been mismatched and divergent, particularly concerning the question of centralised versus decentralised systems, despite the initiative of a common and centralised PEPP-PT contact tracing system.

An almost unanimous wish to use Bluetooth in Europe (only Norway, Iceland, and Bulgaria are using GPS)

For the time being, seven countries - all of them European - want to use decentralised Bluetooth: Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, and Estonia. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, are starting to show an interest in it.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary



2. Contact tracing

2.1. Traditional contact tracing

2.2. Digital contact tracing

2.3. Collective contact tracing

2.4. Contact tracing by QR Code

2.5. Contact tracing by GPS

2.6. Contact tracing by decentralised Bluetooth

2.7. Contact tracing by centralised Bluetooth

2.8. Comparison: centralised v. decentralised

2.9. The main Bluetooth protocols

2.10. Comparison: Bluetooth v. GPS



3. Initiatives all over the world

3.1. Overview of digital contact tracing solutions worldwide

3.2. Overview of digital contact tracing solutions in Europe

3.3. Distribution of contact tracing solutions by technology worldwide

3.4. Distribution of contact tracing solutions by technology in Europe

3.5. Summary by technology



4. Case studies

4.1. Australia

4.2. Austria

4.3. China

4.4. France

4.5. Norway

4.6. Singapore



5. Prospects

5.1. Social limitations of digital contact tracing applications

5.2. Technological and software limitations of digital contact tracing applications

5.3. Legal and security limits of digital contact tracing applications

5.4. European exception legal framework

5.5. Acceptability of contact tracing applications

5.6. Google & Apple API: Exposure Notification



