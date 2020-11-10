COVID-19 Relief Found Through DOGS

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional artists from around the world unite through a stunning collaborative mural celebrating the dog which has never been seen before like this.

As society struggles to cope with the physical, emotional and financial challenges of COVID-19 over 100 artists from around the world have united to raise spirits, support each other and celebrate one of the great comforters during these challenging times- THE DOG.

DOG- Wolf to Best Friend Mural (Detail) 100 Artists, 1 unified mural Full mural setup, Designer inspects the mural for the first time

As doctors and researchers struggle to find a solution to COVID-19, the value of dogs has become immeasurable. The dog is a source of unconditional love and comfort.

Artists globally have united to support one another and celebrate the dog in a time where festivals, art shows and exhibitions have all been forced to shut down. The Dog Mural Mosaic unites 216 Individual art pieces together to form one unified masterpiece image standing 12 feet high!

The mural overall image features "The Wolf" the source of all canines, a mother wolf protecting her baby cub as it couches into the safety of her bosom.

Dogs of interest found within the mural include Hero Dogs in service, social media celebrities with hundreds of thousands of followers such as Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, Watson and Kiko and Pluto Living combined with Hollywood stars such as Lassie, Rin Tin Tin, Benji and Old Yeller bring to life a mural full of dozens of breeds and stories highlighting the significance of the dog and its value to society now and throughout history.

This awe-inspiring mural is set to be unveiled November 17 2020 as artists around the world finish creating their art pieces remotely and unite them all as one.

Each of the artworks created will have a life of its own but together will form the greater image and at the conclusion of the project the mural will be auctioned off piece by piece in support of the artists.

