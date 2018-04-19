Cow Saved From Slaughter Named After Popular TV Star

Just after the animals arrived, Ellie Laks, Founder of The Gentle Barn was visited by Christian Serratos, of The Walking Dead, who is an outspoken supporter of animal rights. In honor of the visit, Ellie named the mother cow "Rosita" after Christian's character on the show.

"Like the character Rosita, our new cow embodies strength, courage, deep protective qualities and has an inherent will to survive. We are so grateful to welcome these cows to The Gentle Barn to live free as nature intended."

https://mm.gettyimages.com/mm/nicePath/gyipa_public?nav=pr576326372

"As a new mom, it's heartbreaking to think what would have become of this beautiful cow and her baby calf," says Christian Serratos. "Thanks to my friends at The Gentle Barn, they will live their lives in peace together. It's an honor that they named her Rosita, and so fitting because she is fiercely protective. I'm looking forward to bringing my daughter to meet her and all of the other rescued residents!"

ABOUT THE GENTLE BARN | www.gentlebarn.org

The Gentle Barn is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 1999 as a sanctuary and place of recovery for severely abused animals and children. The Gentle Barn offers their unique philosophy of rehabilitating animals and connecting their stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of inner city, at-risk and special needs children who have suffered physical, mental or emotional trauma. By interacting with The Gentle Barn's approximate one hundred and fifty animals and taking a hands-on role in their welfare, those who participate in the programs at The Gentle Barn learn empathy, trust and forgiveness. The Gentle Barn is supported by Celebrities such as Ellen Degeneres, Portia de Rossi, Christian Serratos, Hillary Swank, Beth Behrs, David Backes, Daisy Fuentes, Channing Tatum and many more.

Connect with us!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheGentleBarn

Instagram @thegentlebarn

Twitter @GentleBarn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gentlebarn

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cow-saved-from-slaughter-named-after-popular-tv-star-300632649.html

SOURCE The Gentle Barn

Related Links

http://gentlebarn.org

