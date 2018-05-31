CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 13, 2018

CALGARY, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Mr. Nadeem Velani, Canadian Pacific's (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, will address the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 8:45 a.m. eastern time in New York, NY.

CP will provide access to a live audio webcast of Mr. Velani's remarks at investor.cpr.ca. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.