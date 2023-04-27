Cranes Market size to grow by USD 19,849.62 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth in end-user industries due to urbanization to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cranes market size is estimated to increase by USD 19,849.62 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. The growth in end-user industries due to urbanization is a major driver for the growth of the cranes market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as rapid urbanization, which has led to the development of end-user industries such as manufacturing, transportation, logistics, and utilities. It also leads to an increase in the number of megacities. A megacity is a city with a population of more than 10 million. Furthermore, estimates show that the number of megacities will increase significantly by 2030, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa. Hence, developing countries such as India, China, and South Africa, with increasing urbanization, are expected to witness a rapid increase in demand for cranes during the forecast period. This will drive the growth of the cranes market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cranes Market 2023-2027

Cranes market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global cranes market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer cranes in the market are Altec Inc., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Ebara Corp., Fassi Gru S.p.A., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., PALFINGER AG, SANY Group, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and XCMG Group and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Columbus McKinnon Corp. - The company offers cranes such as mobile cranes, jib cranes, enclosed track rail crane systems, and crane kits.

The company offers cranes such as mobile cranes, jib cranes, enclosed track rail crane systems, and crane kits. KATO WORKS CO. LTD. - The company offers cranes such as rough terrain cranes, city range cranes, terrain cranes, truck cranes, and crawler cranes.

The company offers cranes such as rough terrain cranes, city range cranes, terrain cranes, truck cranes, and crawler cranes. Konecranes - The company offers cranes such as electric chain hoist cranes, gantry cranes, portable crane, wall-mounted console cranes, open winch cranes, and custom cranes.

The company offers cranes such as electric chain hoist cranes, gantry cranes, portable crane, wall-mounted console cranes, open winch cranes, and custom cranes. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Cranes Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This cranes market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), application (construction and mining, industrial, and utilities), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the mobile cranes segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment of the global crane market includes all-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, and city cranes. The demand for new cities with adequate transportation and infrastructure facilities is increased by population growth and rapid urbanization. Hence, such improvements are anticipated to propel the mobile crane segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global cranes market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global cranes market.

APAC is estimated to account for 56% of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for cranes from the local utility sector is significantly increased with the advent of product innovation, along with other technological innovations. Countries such as China , South Korea , and India increasingly use cranes to install wind turbines. Such factors influence the market growth during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Cranes Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The development of autonomous cranes is an emerging market trend that is expected to fuel market growth.

Modern cranes use intelligent software for a variety of functions. The functions include changes in positions, velocity, and acceleration. Artificial intelligence (AI) allows machines to operate autonomously with the help of sensory input.

Autonomous cranes are built with advanced sensors and custom hardware that run complex computer vision, trajectory control, navigation, and machine learning algorithms. They use multiple camera shots and computer vision software to learn the details of their work area.

Hence, the development of autonomous cranes will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge hindering the growth of the cranes market during the forecast period.

The most important raw materials for crane construction are steel, hardened steel, and aluminum, and in case of any price fluctuations, they are directly linked to crane production costs.

The prices of these commodities fluctuate as a result of various macroeconomic factors such as inflation, labor costs, and changes in regulatory policies.

There are various factors that drive price volatility for commodities such as iron ore, steel, and aluminum, besides macroeconomic factors.

There are various factors that drive price volatility for commodities such as iron ore, steel, and aluminum, besides macroeconomic factors.

and weak iron ore consumption reduced demand for these commodities and increased inventories around the world. Such factors impede the market growth for cranes during the forecast period.

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, and challenges for the market, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this cranes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cranes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cranes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cranes market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cranes Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rough-terrain crane market size is expected to increase by USD 135.61 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.18%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers rough-terrain crane market segmentation by capacity (50-80 tons, below 50 tons, and above 80 tons) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rapid growth of utilities infrastructure is notably driving the rough-terrain crane market growth.

The crane rental market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13.02 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product type (mobile cranes, fixed cranes, and marine and port cranes), application (construction, industrial, and utilities), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America). The growth in end-user industries due to urbanization is notably driving market growth.

Cranes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 19,849.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altec Inc., Columbus McKinnon Corp., Ebara Corp., Fassi Gru S.p.A., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., KATO WORKS CO. LTD., Kobe Steel Ltd., Konecranes, Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Manitex International Inc., PALFINGER AG, SANY Group, SENNEBOGEN Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., The Manitowoc Co. Inc., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and XCMG Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

