Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Founders, Found Non-Profit Organization to Combat Child Trafficking in the United States

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ was founded in 2018 by Samantha and Salvatore Rincione. Crave is a fast casual restaurant featuring all beef hot dogs topped any way you like and delicious BBQ to include smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork. There is also a self-serve beer wall featuring local crafts on tap as well as local wine. The atmosphere is a family friendly fun restaurant where there is something for everyone. From games, to beer, to kids eating free on Wednesdays, they truly have it all.

Salvatore and Samantha Rincione are family-oriented people and live their life by three key principles, G-d, Family, Business. "We saw a need in this country to bring awareness to Child Trafficking, its often talked about in other parts of the world but some people don't realize it happens right here within our own country." Said the couple. After researching and working with other organization's they decided to found "Crave Saves", a non-profit organization that will work to bring awareness to prevent Child Trafficking throughout the United States. Crave will work with all of its locations to bring awareness locally, as well as on a corporate national level.

"We realized that many people are unaware of what signs to look for, or how to spot child trafficking. In an effort to prevent and bring awareness, it's imperative that people understand what the signs are and know what to look for. We could be saving thousands of children just by being observant and knowing what we are looking at", said Samantha and Sal.

You can visit Crave Saves website at www.crave-saves.com or through their social media www.facebook.com/crave-saves.

To learn more please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Crave Franchising LLC

