SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignStyles, a renowned manufacturer of innovative design and high-quality home décor products since 1987, is thrilled to announce a colorful new licensing partnership with Crayola, the globally beloved brand known for unleashing the creative spirit in children of all ages.

Crayola and DesignStyles Add Color and Creativity to Home Décor with Exciting New Partnership

The dynamic collaboration is set to bring a burst of innovation and colorful creativity to homes, offices, and schools across the country. By combining DesignStyles' commitment to superior craftsmanship and Crayola's legendary flair for imaginative expression, this new partnership promises to deliver a range of home décor items that are as functional as they are fun.

With this partnership, DesignStyles will introduce an innovative and delightful collection of Crayola-inspired products for both home and school environments. Products that will inspire creativity and playfulness. From youthfully bright furniture pieces to whimsical wall art and accessories, each item will be designed to inspire and transform its space into a lively and inviting environment.

"We are tremendously excited to partner with Crayola," said Renée DuBois, DesignStyles Brand Manager. "The iconic Crayola brand is synonymous with creativity and color, and we are eager to infuse that spirit into our products. This new collaboration will allow us to create pieces that are not only beautiful and functional, but that will also inspire joy and imagination in everyday life."

Products inspired by the DesignStyles and Crayola collaboration will launch in 2025 at major retailers and online.

About DesignStyles

DesignStyles is a leading U.S. manufacturer that offers a full spectrum of stylish, beautiful and high-quality furnishings and accessories to enhance homes and offices. Since 1987 the family company has grown over the years and now offer a wide variety of products across dozens of categories that are designed to create spaces that truly reflect personal style and individual flair. Innovative and creative, DesignStyles embraces timely and timeless trends for everyday and all the major holidays.

Press Contact:

DesignStyles

1-800-601-3000

