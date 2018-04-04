Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Superior Immune Modulatory of AmnioStem Stem Cells Compared to other Stem Cell Types

"Control of molecules such as TNF-alpha represents a multi-billion dollar market. Currently drugs like Humira, Remicade, and Embrel, which are antibodies blocking the TNF-alpha pathway, have sales of over $30 billion per year," said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D, Cofounder and Chief Scientific Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "Using cells as drugs represents a more viable alternative to existing approaches because the stem cells not only reduce inflammation, but also have ability to induce healing of injured tissue."

Dr. Ichim has taken several cell therapies to FDA clearance and clinical trials. The Company is currently preparing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA for use of its AmnioStem™ stem cell product for treatment of radiation toxicity through its neurology focused subsidiary CerebroStem LLC and its Medical Director, Santosh Kesari, MD, Ph.D, FANA, FAAN, Chair and Professor, Department of Translational Neurosciences and Neurotherapeutics, John Wayne Cancer Institute, as well as Director of Neuro-Oncology, Providence Saint John's Health Center and leads the Pacific Neuroscience Research Center at Pacific Neuroscience Institute.

"We are extremely excited about our data, which positions Creative Medical Technology Holdings as a force in the autoimmune market. In addition to treatment of stroke and radiation toxicity, autoimmune diseases that may benefit from use of AmnioStem™ technology include Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, and Lupus," said Timothy Warbington, President and Chief Executive Officer of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "I am thankful for our collaborative network of scientists, scientific advisors, and intellectual property advisors, which are currently working in expanding the intellectual property portfolio surrounding this new cell type."

The AmnioStem™ stem cell is covered by an issued US Patent that was exclusively licensed from the University of California by the Company in 2016.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

