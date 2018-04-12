Creative Medical Technology Holdings to be Keynote Speaker at Gathering of Health Care Innovators

"Companies like Creative Medical Technology Holdings are pioneering innovative approaches that address the root cause of disease, using adult stem cells, in contrast to the majority of approaches which treat symptoms and not causes," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Congressional Candidate for the 52nd District and Organizer of the Symposium. "In order to cause change in the currently ineffective Health Care System, we need to support and accelerate clinical translation of regenerative medicine approaches. I applaud Creative Medical Technology Holdings for using adult stem cell therapy, and going through appropriate clinical trials and peer reviewed scientific processes in development of their clinical and commercialized stem cell technologies."

Creative Medical Technology Holdings has commercialized CaverStem™, a patented, adult stem cell procedure in the urology space. Additionally, the Company is developing its technology licensed from the University of California San Diego in the area of neurodegeneration through its subsidiary CerebroStem LLC and its issued StemSpine™ patent on the treatment of degenerative disc disease with the use of adult stem cells.

"We are proud to be invited to speak at such a prestigious gathering of Health Care professionals and present our journey from bench to bedside in the area of adult stem cells," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "We thank Dr. Veltmeyer for organizing the Symposium and supporting the area of Regenerative Medicine, which we all believe will play a major role in addressing the current Health Care Crisis."

Dr. Veltmeyer was chosen as "Top Doctor" of San Diego and has received numerous endorsements including from State Senator Joel Anderson and Dr. Peter Farrell, Founder and Chairman of Resmed Inc., the manufacturers of CPAP devices with a current market capitalization of $14 billion.

