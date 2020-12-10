Credit Adjustments, Inc. Shares Their Story of Success Working with the 6th Largest Restaurant Company in the World - Chipotle

When COVID-19 broke out in the United States early in 2020, restaurants were forced to close their in-house dining operations—which relegated the food-service industry to carryout and delivery only. As people began ordering online and requesting meals to go, world-renowned restaurant chain, Chipotle, saw an explosion of incoming emails from the public. Executives quickly realized with the in-house dining operations closed, the opportunity to speak with on-site personnel had been disrupted as well. Customers were now communicating via remote electronic methods, while still expecting the same level of customer service they would receive from on-site staff. The chain had a limited number of in-house employees dedicated to handling customer service messages—and the sudden influx created a serious problem. The daily volume of email communications increased rapidly to more than ten times the normal amount. Chipotle needed a quick solution to prevent messages from being overlooked and ensure its consumers received the high service standards they expected. CAI stepped in to provide solutions, supplementing the in-house staff members to respond to requests in a timely manner.

Why CAI?

Slow response times would tarnish Chipotle's brand reputation, and CAI's history of successful partnerships and timely implementation strategies came highly recommended. Chipotle knew that CAI, a people-first contact center, was devoted to responding to inquiries and solving any problems that might arise. The restaurant chain had partnered with other contact centers in the past but felt CAI provided the best solution for this situation. When the novel coronavirus required the restaurant to enlist an external partner, CAI's reputation surpassed its competitors'. The collaboration and management CAI offered was a new approach and critical step toward success for both companies.

The Solution

Because Chipotle's consumers were the chief priority, CAI needed to maintain the highest quality in customer interactions, and time was a critical factor. Providing email responses was a new service opportunity for CAI, and the team looked forward to providing a solution to the challenge. Representatives needed to be trained in proper behavior and responses to ensure clear communication and positive engagement. Since the restaurant chain had a need for more bandwidth to manage the day-to-day operations while training a surge of new employees, CAI provided six supervisors—in addition to 70 representatives. The supervisors began teaching alongside the staff to establish rapport with them as they joined the project. The goal was to ensure the staff could adapt to the project as quickly as possible.

Within one week, CAI provided technical solutions connecting 70 remote staff, who were trained on the restaurant chain's most pressing items and managed by experienced leadership. With the underlying infrastructure and training complete, the representatives were given daily quota goals to address areas with the largest inflow of emails quickly and efficiently. The chain had several queues to focus on, and CAI's staff was assigned to the one with the most need.

Within days, CAI had exceeded Chipotle's expectations. The area of greatest volume and concern had been addressed, and CAI quickly began the process of up-training representatives for the new queues.

Within the first week, many CAI staff members were handling daily quotas at the same pace as the seasoned in-house staff who had worked the volume previously. Representatives handled their quotas with excellence, with the goal of averaging 125 guest responses per person each day. Chipotle was so impressed with CAI's efficiency that the temporary arrangement became permanent to maintain the volume on an ongoing basis, ensuring its continued success.

CAI was able to replicate Chipotle's training in-house, exceeding the restaurant chain's expectations and further strengthening the partnership.

The Outcome

CAI successfully demonstrated the value of being a dedicated contact center that exceeded a customer service need. CAI expanded Chipotle's response team from 10 people to almost 70 in a matter of weeks, which enabled the restaurant chain to maintain its excellent reputation in customer service

Additionally, with CAI's IT resources and support, the workforce was added as remote employees to avoid costly IT investments for Chipotle. By providing six supervisors to manage the representatives and communicate directly with Chipotle's Customer Care Manager, CAI eliminated burdens for the restaurant chain and empowered the existing leadership with their day-to-day operations.

In a time of uncertainty, CAI raised the bar on customer service standards for Chipotle, leading to ongoing success for the company and continued satisfaction for its customers.

Regardless of the challenges you face—whether it's a global pandemic or a staffing shortage—CAI is a committed partner you can trust. As a people-first contact center, CAI will put your customers' needs first to uphold your excellent reputation in your industry.

ABOUT CREDIT ADJUSTMENTS INC.

Credit Adjustments Inc. (CAI) was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Defiance Ohio. CAI currently has five locations, and subcontractors in another eight locations across the country, giving the company a coast-to-coast presence. They have over 500 employees and prioritize building business in HUB zones and opportunity zones across the United States. CAI is a contact center outsourcing company that has significant touchpoints in the Education, Government, Food & Beverage, and Healthcare industries. Their clients include the 6th largest restaurant company in the world, a Top 15 U.S. Healthcare System, and they are 1 of 13 companies in the country that currently hold the U.S. Department of Education Contract. For more information, please visit https://credit-adjustments.com/.

