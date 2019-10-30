Credit Scores come to classrooms with new Equiddie App

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloe McKenzie, the millennial financial phenom known for her aggressive advocacy for wealth justice for women of color, continues to shake-up the status quo. Chloe is the force behind Black Fem, the non-profit responsible for launching The Kids Credit Bureau™ (KCB). As part of Chloe's platform to close the wealth gap, KCB engages educators and parents as part of her WealthRise®financial literacy program. From an early age, students in schools and districts that represent socio-economically disenfranchised populations learn about credit scores and building wealth. Chloe's latest venture expands on the Kids Credit Bureau™ (KCB) model and democratizes the concept to serve as a behavior modification tool in concert with a financial literacy immersion to students from all economic backgrounds.

Equiddie is an application driven software comprised of two segments, Equators, and Equities, with evolving content for relevant age groups as students matriculate through a PreK-12 system. The application provides access to educators, parents, and students as a comprehensive approach to behavior modification within the backdrop of financial education. Kids can gain higher credit scores through completion of tasks both in the classroom and at home.

