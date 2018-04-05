Credit Suisse Announces Coupon Payments and Expected Coupon Payments on Credit Suisse X-Links® Exchange Traded Notes (the "ETNs")





ETN

Ticker ETN Name Closing

Indicative

Value on

3/29/18 Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date Coupon

Amount

per ETN Coupon

Frequency Current

Yield1

REML Credit Suisse X-Links® Monthly Pay

2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN $26.2103 4/10/18 4/11/18 4/19/18 $1.0879 Monthly 18.68%2

AMJL Credit Suisse X-Links® Monthly Pay

2xLeveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN $14.2255 4/10/18 4/11/18 4/19/18 $0.0000 Monthly 21.71%2

MLTI Credit Suisse X-Links® Multi-Asset

High Income ETN $27.5257 4/10/18 4/11/18 4/19/18 $0.2627 Monthly 4.66%2

























On April 5, 2018, Credit Suisse announced expected coupon payments for the following ETNs:

ETN

Ticker ETN Name Closing

Indicative

Value on

3/29/18 Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date Expected

Coupon

Amount

per ETN3 Coupon

Frequency Expected

Current

Yield4 USOI Credit Suisse X-Links® Crude Oil

Shares Covered Call ETN $28.0507 4/19/18 4/20/18 4/25/18 $0.1256 Monthly 4.83%5 GLDI Credit Suisse X-Links® Gold

Shares Covered Call ETN $9.1248 4/19/18 4/20/18 4/25/18 $0.0538 Monthly 4.99%5 SLVO Credit Suisse X-Links® Silver

Shares Covered Call ETN $7.6333 4/19/18 4/20/18 4/25/18 $0.0656 Monthly 6.04%5

For each ETN, the Current Yield equals the Coupon Amount, annualized and divided by the Closing Indicative Value, as discussed in more detail below. The Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETNs. You are not guaranteed any coupon payment or distribution under the ETNs. Coupon payments for the ETNs (if any) are variable and do not represent fixed, periodic interest payments. The Coupon Amount may vary significantly from coupon period to coupon period and may be zero. Any payment on the ETNs is subject to Credit Suisse's ability to pay its obligations as they become due. Accordingly, the Current Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. For more information regarding any ETN's coupon payments, please refer to such ETN's pricing supplement. The Current Yield for the ETN equals the sum of (i) the Coupon Amount plus (ii) the amount of the ETN's two most recent coupon payments, multiplied by four (to annualize such amounts), divided by the Closing Indicative Value, and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. On March 12, 2018 , the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Gold FLOWS ™ 103 Index, the Credit Suisse Nasdaq Silver FLOWS ™ 106 Index and the Credit Suisse Nasdaq WTI Crude Oil FLOWS ™ 106 Index (the "Indices") concluded the notional sale of options on GLD shares, SLV shares and USO shares, respectively, with April 2018 expiration. We expect that the notional cash distribution generated by this sale of options will be withdrawn from the Indices on April 16, 2018 , subject to adjustment in the event of any market disruption events. Assuming no redemption or acceleration of GLDI, SLVO and USOI, and that the notional cash distribution is withdrawn from the Indices on April 16, 2018 , we expect to declare a Coupon Amount for GLDI, SLVO and USOI, respectively, equal to the corresponding Expected Coupon Amount. The Expected Coupon Amount is subject to change upon the occurrence of a disruption event or other unforeseen circumstances. For each ETN, the Expected Current Yield equals the Expected Coupon Amount annualized and divided by the Closing Indicative Value, as discussed in more detail below. The Expected Current Yield is not indicative of future coupon payments, if any, on the ETNs. You are not guaranteed any coupon payment or distribution under the ETNs. Coupon payments for the ETNs (if any) are variable and do not represent fixed, periodic interest payments. The Expected Coupon Amount may vary significantly from coupon period to coupon period and may be zero. Any payment on the ETNs is subject to Credit Suisse's ability to pay its obligations as they become due. Accordingly, the Expected Current Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. For more information regarding any ETN's coupon payments, please refer to such ETN's pricing supplement. The Expected Current Yield for the ETN equals the sum of (i) the Expected Coupon Amount, plus (ii) the amount of the ETN's two most recent coupon payments, multiplied by four (to annualize such amounts), divided by the Closing Indicative Value, and rounded to two decimal places for ease of analysis. The Expected Current Yield is subject to change upon the occurrence of a disruption event or other unforeseen circumstances.

Press Contact

Azar Boehm, Credit Suisse AG, telephone +1 212 538 3953, azar.boehm@credit-suisse.com

Credit Suisse ETNs

Telephone +1 800 320 1225, ETN.Desk@credit-suisse.com

The ETNs may not be suitable for all investors and should be purchased only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of investing in the ETNs. The ETNs are subject to the credit risk of Credit Suisse. You may receive less, and possibly significantly less, than the principal amount of your investment at maturity or upon repurchase or sale. Coupon payments on the ETNs will vary and could be zero. There is no actual portfolio of assets in which any investor in the ETNs has any ownership or other interest. Investors in the ETNs do not have voting rights, distribution rights or other rights with respect to the assets included in the tracked indices. An investment in the ETNs involves significant risks. For further information regarding risks, please see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the applicable pricing supplement.

Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG is one of the world's leading financial services providers and is part of the Credit Suisse group of companies (referred to here as 'Credit Suisse'). As an integrated bank, Credit Suisse offers clients its combined expertise in the areas of private banking, investment banking and asset management. Credit Suisse provides advisory services, comprehensive solutions and innovative products to companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth private clients globally, as well as to retail clients in Switzerland. Credit Suisse is headquartered in Zurich and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The group employs approximately 46,840 people. The registered shares (CSGN) of Credit Suisse's parent company, Credit Suisse Group AG, are listed in Switzerland and, in the form of American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York. Further information about Credit Suisse can be found at www.credit-suisse.com.

Credit Suisse has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for the offering to which this press release relates. Before you invest, you should read the applicable Pricing Supplement, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017 and the Prospectus dated June 30, 2017 that Credit Suisse has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Credit Suisse and this offering. You may obtain these documents without cost by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or clicking the hyperlinks below:

REML:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=REML

AMJL:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=AMJL

MLTI:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=MLTI

USOI:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=USOI

GLDI:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=GLDI

SLVO:

Pricing Supplement dated June 30, 2017, including the Prospectus Supplement dated June 30, 2017, and Prospectus dated June 30, 2017:

https://notes.credit-suisse.com/csfbnoteslogin/etn/prospectus.asp?Ticker=SLVO

Alternatively, Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC or any agent or any dealer participating in this offering will arrange to send you the applicable pricing supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus if you so request by calling 1-800-320-1225.

This document was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of Credit Suisse as of the date of writing and are subject to change.

X-Links® is a registered trademark of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC.

Copyright © 2018, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-suisse-announces-coupon-payments-and-expected-coupon-payments-on-credit-suisse-x-links-exchange-traded-notes-the-etns-300624201.html

SOURCE Credit Suisse AG

