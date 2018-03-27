Crescent/H.K. Porter® Introduces New PowerPivot™ Bolt Cutters

PowerPivot Bolt Cutters utilize a double compound action design to achieve a higher level of cutting efficiency, delivering superior cutting capability with a 30% reduction in effort to cut when cutting 7/16" HRC-31, 3/8" HRC-42, and 5/16" HRC-48. Blades are precisely ground then induction hardened for extended edge life and added ability to cut hard materials. Handles are made of tubular steel for extra strength and have durable rubber grips for added comfort and control.

PowerPivot Bolt Cutters are available in five sizes with handle lengths of 14, 18, 24, 30, and 36 inches. All have been designed for high performance cutting capacity, both in diameter and hardness of materials. For example, when cutting HRC-48, the 18-inch model will cut up to 9/32" diameter, while the 24-inch model will cut up to 5/16" diameter.

"Industrial users want tools that require less effort to get the job done, and that's especially true with bolt cutters," said Kevin Burnet, Product Manager. "These new PowerPivot bolt cutters from Crescent/H.K. Porter answer that need. They're strong, powerful, and durable, with the advantage of needing 30% less effort to cut."

Crescent/H.K.Porter PowerPivot™ Bolt Cutters are available now from automotive warehouse distributors, mobile dealers, online retailers, and from industrial and commercial distributors.

About Crescent/H.K. Porter®

Crescent/H.K. Porter (HKP) is a market-leading brand of industrial cutting products from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The extensive HKP line of products includes manual cutters, hydraulic cutters, pneumatic cutters, and accessories. Since 1880, HKP has built an unsurpassed reputation for quality, strength, and durability. For more information, visit http://www.crescenttool.com/crescent-h-k-porter-cutters.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

