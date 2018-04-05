Crescita Therapeutics Inc. Adds Recognized Skincare Expert to its Leadership Team

"We are delighted to welcome Isabelle as part of our leadership team at such a pivotal time in the Company's history," said Serge Verreault, President and CEO of Crescita. "Isabelle's passion and strong dual expertise in science and product innovation will help strengthen our non-prescription skincare brands and will greatly contribute in making Crescita a North American dermo-cosmetic leader."

Isabelle joins Crescita from Valeant Pharmaceuticals where she was Senior Director of R&D and Head of the International Center of Excellence in skincare. Isabelle worked for Laboratoire Dr Renaud from 1995 to 2016 and is familiar with the brand and the science behind it, having held various management positions with increasing levels of responsibility during that period.

A recognized leader in innovation and market intelligence, Isabelle has developed and formulated over 500 over-the-counter ("OTC") and cosmetic products in Canada, Europe and the United States. Isabelle is also a speaker and an author of scientific and technical articles, sharing her wealth of knowledge and expertise in skin sciences with dermatologists and other skincare professionals.

Isabelle holds a Master's degree in Biochemistry from l'Université Paul Sabatier in France as well as a Master 2 degree in Industrial Pharmacology, specializing in Cosmetology from l'Institut de Pharmacie Industrielle de Lyon ("IPIL").

About Crescita

Crescita (TSX: CTX) is a publicly traded, Canadian commercial dermatology company with a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products for the treatment and care of skin conditions and diseases and their symptoms and prescription drug products for the treatment of pain. Crescita owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin. For additional information, please visit www.crescitatherapeutics.com.

