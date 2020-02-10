Crest View International Announces Plans for a Dedicated Research Office

HONG KONG, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based wealth management company Crest View International has recently announced new plans that it will be adding an additional office located in Hong Kong to facilitate its research and analysis division.

Crest View International was originally established in 2013, and the company has since been providing both its retail and institutional clients with a range of assets from equities, fixed income, commodities to foreign exchange.

The new research office will be dedicated primarily for its in-house reporting and analysis, and the new branch has been estimated to open in early 2021. Crest View International has been focused on its latest initiative to centralize all of its research and analysis operations; moving to a dedicated office space, the company aims to provide more comprehensive and innovative information channels to its traders.

"Currently, we have many investment opportunities within the Asian financial markets. It currently holds some of the largest and most prestigious companies around the world. With a new dedicated research office, it will have the capability to employ an additional 40 members of staff, who will be committed to harnessing the latest opportunities within the Asian financial markets," commented Chief Executive Officer, Cheng Kun of Crest View International.

"Desirable long-term fundamentals, economic growth and increasing consumer wealth are generating new investment opportunities in Asia that are too big for investors to overlook," commented James Turner, Director of Sales & Trading at Crest View International.

Many investors to date have faced significant hindrances when it comes to investing within Asia, others often settling for smaller investments within Asian based funds. Crest View International has outlined that, with more emphasis on analysis and more transparent reporting, it can guide these investors into more lucrative deals.

Crest View International is striving to provide its clients with a host of comprehensive financial reports with both technical and fundamental analysis. Its planned Hong Kong facility will provide its investors worldwide the crucial elements needed to make confident investments within Asia.

About Crest View International

Crest View International Limited is a private wealth management company headquartered in Hong Kong. Crest View International manages over $8.74 billion (USD) on behalf of its clients from around the world.

