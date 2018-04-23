CRH Medical Corporation To Announce 2018 First Quarter Results on April 30, 2018

An audio replay will be available shortly after the call by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or (604) 674‑8052 and entering access code 1984. The replay will be available for two weeks after the call.

About CRH Medical Corporation:

CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The CRH O'Regan System is a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O'Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. CRH's O'Regan System is currently used in all 48 lower US states.

In 2014, CRH acquired Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates, LLC ("GAA"), a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures. Since then, CRH has incorporated 15 additional acquisitions to its anesthesia business. CRH Anesthesia now services 36 ambulatory surgical centers in eight states and performs approximately 250,000 procedures annually.

