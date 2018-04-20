Criteo To Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results On May 2, 2018

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo S.A." call:

U.S. callers: +1 855 209 8212

International callers: +1 412 317 0788 or +33 1 76 74 05 02

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website http://ir.criteo.com and will be available for replay.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) the leader in commerce marketing, is building the highest performing and open commerce marketing ecosystem to drive profits and sales for retailers and brands. More than 2,800 Criteo team members partner with over 18,000 customers and thousands of publishers across the globe to deliver performance at scale by connecting shoppers to the things they need and love. Designed for commerce, Criteo Commerce Marketing Ecosystem sees over $600 billion in annual commerce sales data.

For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

