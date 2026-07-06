Critical Shortage: Type O Blood Supply Dips to Two-Year Low

Vitalant offers donors thank-you gift cards, chance to win a car during critical time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is facing a critical shortage of type O blood and urges all donors, especially those with type O, to make an appointment now for the days ahead. Since May, the type O blood supply has decreased and recently dropped to a two-year low. Thousands of donation appointments are still available nationwide through the end of July and need to be filled to boost the blood supply.

"Type O blood is always in high demand because it's the most versatile and frequently used blood type for transfusions." Post this Type O blood prepared for patient use.

Why Type O Blood Is Critical

Every two seconds, a patient in the U.S. needs a transfusion and O blood is the most transfused blood type. It is especially lifesaving in emergencies, when there's no time to determine a patient's blood type. O-negative can help any patient. O-positive can help anyone with a positive blood type.

"Type O blood is always in high demand because it's the most versatile and frequently used blood type for transfusions. Additionally, patients with type O-positive blood make up about 39% of the population, but they can only receive type O blood," Amie Rawson, Vitalant senior vice president of donor services, said. "When there's a shortage, doctors may have to decide who can receive it immediately and who can wait. That is why maintaining an adequate supply of all blood types is essential to ensure every patient gets the blood they need, especially when seconds count."

Fewer Donors During the July Fourth Holiday

America's 250th birthday compounded an already low blood supply as travel and holiday-related activities affected donor turnout. AAA estimated another record for the Independence Day holiday travel week, and Vitalant collected several thousand fewer blood donations during that time.

How to Help

Most people are eligible to donate blood, and it only takes an hour to make a lifesaving difference. Blood donors of all types, especially those with type O, and platelet donors, are urged to make an appointment at one of Vitalant's air-conditioned donation centers or community-hosted blood drives by visiting vitalant.org, downloading and using the Vitalant app, or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

As a special thank you to all who answer the call during this critical time, all donors who show up to donate with Vitalant by July 11 can receive their choice of T-shirt while supplies last, and those who schedule an appointment using promo code JULYGIFT-2026-V will receive a $20 gift card in Vitalant Donor Rewards*. Plus, starting July 9 through August 8, all Vitalant donors will automatically be entered to win a car** (valued up to $30,000).

*Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at vitalant.org/july4donorgift.

**Terms and conditions apply. Learn more at vitalant.org/cargiveaway.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) is one of the nation's largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Individuals generously donating blood, volunteering and giving financially are essential to our lifesaving mission. Learn more at vitalant.org.

Contact Vitalant Media Line: 480-675-5413

SOURCE Vitalant