Critical Start Closes Acquisition of Advanced Threat Analytics

Zero-Trust Platform – enterprise customers spend a lot for their security infrastructure, but do not get the full benefit of that investment since legacy MSSPs arbitrarily filter or tune alerts to manage the alert overload issue. Critical Start's zero-trust model investigates all security alerts until they are classified as good or normal and can be safely filtered out.

100% Transparency – enterprise customers send their data to legacy MSSPs and yet have no visibility into their investigation, analysis and escalation process. Critical Start's platform is completely transparent, so customers can access the same data as Critical Start's SOC analysts.

Industry's First "Mobile SOC" – the business world is mobile so managed security services should be as well. Critical Start offers the industry's only mobile SOC application for iPhone and Android devices so enterprise customers can interact with Critical Start's SOC team without being tethered to their desktop.

Rapid Containment – in managed security services, 24x7 detection is not very helpful unless it is paired with 24x7 response. Critical Start's SOC analysts not only detect attacks, but are also able to immediately respond and contain them by isolating machines, blocking malicious network connections, and quarantining malware.

"The acquisition of Advanced Threat Analytics signals to the market that we are committed to disrupting and reinventing today's managed security services market where providers typically operate using a hidden, 'black box' model that still buries enterprise customers in reviewing and responding to an overwhelming number of security alerts," said Rob Davis, CEO, Critical Start. "In addition, legacy MSSPs are known for poor customer service and effectiveness so our focus is on redefining the managed security services experience for customers to one that is secure, transparent, mobile and adds value to their business."

In recognition of its growing leadership position in the managed security services space, Critical Start was recently named to the CRN Tech Elite 250 and CRN Security MSP 100 industry lists.

About Critical Start

Critical Start is the fastest-growing cybersecurity integrator in North America. Our mission is simple: protect your brand and reduce business risk. We help organizations of all sizes determine their security readiness condition using our proven framework, the Defendable Network. Critical Start provides managed security services, incident response, professional services, and product fulfillment. Visit www.criticalstart.com for more information.

