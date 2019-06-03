Cross-Channel Digital Video Ad Spend, 2009-2022: Analysis Across the Digital Video Advertising Marketplace
Jun 03, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross-Channel Digital Video Ad Spend 2010 - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A data-rich report, with comprehensive inventory, pricing, channel and video ad unit analysis across the digital video advertising marketplace.
This report is a compendium of a number of reports which include the following:
- In-Stream Video Advertising 2016-2018: Device Proliferation, Inventory Diversity and Continuing Appeal of the Desktop
- In-Stream Video Advertising Benchmarks by Device: Audiences Rate the Best to the Worst Publishers Delivering Cross-Channel, Ad-Supported Programming 2015 - 2016
- IP Video Marketplace Monetization 2015-2018: Ad Spend, Subscription, Paid Channels and Event Programming Receipts
- In-Stream and Virtual Video Advertising 2014-2017
- In-Stream Video Advertising 101: Inventory Abundance, Execution Headaches
- Digital Video Ad Spend and Billings Viability of Time-Based Formats In Non-Linear Channels
- Digital Pre-Roll and In-Stream Video Avails: 2013-2016
- Mobile Advertising Networks 2009-2013: Gross Media Spend and Revenue Analytics
- Digital Video Advertising: 2011-2014
- UGC Video, Library Share Analyses and Pre Roll Media Spend 2010-2012
