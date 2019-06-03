Cross-Channel Digital Video Ad Spend, 2009-2022: Analysis Across the Digital Video Advertising Marketplace

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross-Channel Digital Video Ad Spend 2010 - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A data-rich report, with comprehensive inventory, pricing, channel and video ad unit analysis across the digital video advertising marketplace.

This report is a compendium of a number of reports which include the following:

In-Stream Video Advertising 2016-2018: Device Proliferation, Inventory Diversity and Continuing Appeal of the Desktop

In-Stream Video Advertising Benchmarks by Device: Audiences Rate the Best to the Worst Publishers Delivering Cross-Channel, Ad-Supported Programming 2015 - 2016

IP Video Marketplace Monetization 2015-2018: Ad Spend, Subscription, Paid Channels and Event Programming Receipts

In-Stream and Virtual Video Advertising 2014-2017

In-Stream Video Advertising 101: Inventory Abundance, Execution Headaches

Digital Video Ad Spend and Billings Viability of Time-Based Formats In Non-Linear Channels

Digital Pre-Roll and In-Stream Video Avails: 2013-2016

Mobile Advertising Networks 2009-2013: Gross Media Spend and Revenue Analytics

Digital Video Advertising: 2011-2014

UGC Video, Library Share Analyses and Pre Roll Media Spend 2010-2012

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpbwx6

