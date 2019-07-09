Cross-Channel Digital Video Adtech Solutions Analysis 2009-2018: Spanning the Emergence to Maturation of Digital Video Adtech Solutions and Vendors

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross-Channel Digital Video Adtech Solutions 2009 - 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A compilation of data-rich, due diligence level analytics reports spanning the emergence to maturation of digital video adtech solutions and vendors.

This report is a compendium of a number of reports which include the following:

IP Video Tech 360: The Value Chain 2015 - 2017, Module to Workflow Integration

Digital Video AdTech 2015 - 2017: Monetizing Beyond the Linear Clock

Mobile AdTech 2015 - 2017: Staying Relevant and Getting Paid in an Era of Accelerated Volatility

Virtual Video Platforms and Workflow Technologies 2014 - 2016

Video Ad Clearing and Trafficking Platforms: Inventory, Media Spend and Business Channel Analytics: 2012 - 2014

Integrated Video Optimization Solutions 2007-2014

Mobile Advertising Networks 2009 - 2013: Gross Media Spend and Revenue Analytics

