Crosslake Fibre Selects Cable And HDD Shore End Suppliers For Toronto To Buffalo Submarine Cable

Crosslake Fibre's Lake Ontario project is an unrepeatered submarine fibre-optic cable system that will be the first system across Lake Ontario to directly connect Toronto, Canada and Buffalo, New York with dark fibre. "To meet customer demand on the high-density route between Toronto and New York, Crosslake Fibre requires a high-fiber-count, high-performance cable," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "Hexatronic's double armored, 96 pair, ribbon cable provides us with an optimal solution for a high-performance cable."

"We are very pleased to support Crosslake Fibre in its innovative build across Lake Ontario," states Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group. "Hexatronic has a broad submarine cable offering and this agreement with Crosslake further demonstrates our capabilities to provide cost-efficient, market leading solutions," adds Lyon.

"The low-impact nature of construction and the added protection that it provides led us to design HDD shore ends for the landing of the cable in both Toronto and in Wilson, New York," states Cunningham. "The impressive experience that Maritech brings and our comfort in their ability to execute made them a natural choice."

Byron Skaftouros, Project and Development Director of Maritech, notes, "Horizontal Directional Drilling is the way to go when installing a cable in an urban area. The construction is short in duration, limited to a small area via non-intrusive techniques with ducts that can be re-used, and the protection it offers is unsurpassed making it an ideal solution for Crosslake. Every landing site for submarine cables is unique and Maritech has the inhouse engineering and global experience to keep the connections simple and efficient."

"We are excited to be working with innovative partners to bring the project to fruition," comments Cunningham, noting that "The supply agreements with both Hexatronic and Maritech are already Contract-In-Force (CIF)." Hexatronic Group AB announced the cable order from Crosslake Fibre on an anonymous basis in a February 23, 2018 news release.

Crosslake Fibre Facts:

58km submarine length; 131km Toronto to Buffalo route length

to route length Physically diverse and lower latency than alternate paths

Marine Survey completed in 2017

Cable and HDD Shore end supply contracts are CIF

Ready-For-Service (RFS) date of October 2018

Complete project funding in place

Second submarine cable, Wall-LI, will connect Wall, New Jersey to Westbury , Long Island and be RFS in June 2019

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre was established to develop fibre-optic projects throughout North America. Crosslake's innovative approach to developing next-generation networks will bring new backbone routes to telecommunications carriers and web-centric customers, and last mile broadband to consumers. For additional information, visit www.crosslakefibre.ca.

