Crossmatch Provides Mobile Computing Security with DigitalPersona Software for Panasonic Toughbook Devices

The relationship enables mobile device, network and application access security on Panasonic's 2-in-1 laptops, handheld and tablet devices. Today's increasingly diverse mobile workforce requires security solutions that are informed by their evolving needs, and flexible enough to fit unique use cases while meeting all corporate and regulatory compliance requirements.

The inclusion of the DigitalPersona software with the Toughbook delivers an extremely powerful and secure mobile computing solution. The DigitalPersona composite authentication software seamlessly provides a flexible range of authentication factors to grant access to the laptop, applications and workflows, whether local or in the cloud. Authentication factors include traditional one-time password (OTP) hardware and software tokens, smartcards, and behavioral and biometric methods, as well as mobile-based OTP, Bluetooth and proximity cards.

"DigitalPersona offers Toughbook customers the option of an integrated approach to strengthening their overall security posture without burdening the user or the IT department," said Lance Roncalli, SVP for Crossmatch. "Administrators can establish the optimal authentication approach for a given use case and user."

Law enforcement can benefit from a multifactor and risk-based authentication approach that enhances CJIS compliance, defends against data breaches and eliminates unauthorized access, while removing inefficient password logon protocols that can slow access to vital information. The shared user capability of DigitalPersona provides other first responders and fleet operators the ability to individually secure and audit a user's access to shared devices and applications.

Utility organizations manage a range of critical infrastructure resources and maintain and secure large mobile workforces in that effort. These diverse workplace environments often make implementation of new security technologies a challenge. By expanding the authentication factors available to utility workers, Crossmatch eases the burden of technology implementation and enables IT administrators to meet user needs for a given use case and risk profile. The result is a more convenient and secure access authentication methodology.

"By adapting to how organizations do business today, Panasonic is equipping workers with a technology ecosystem of hardware, software and services that are purpose-built and informed by their evolving needs," said Brian Rowley, VP of Marketing and Product Management for Panasonic System Solutions of North America. "By offering DigitalPersona to our Toughbook customers, we're ensuring they can continue redefining what it means to be mobile and how work gets done with the security that today's digital world demands."

About Crossmatch

Crossmatch® solutions solve security and identity management challenges for hundreds of millions of users around the world. Our proven DigitalPersona® composite authentication software is designed to provide the optimal set of authentication factors to meet today's unique risk requirements and afford complete enterprise authentication coverage. Crossmatch identity management solutions include trusted biometric identity management hardware and software that deliver the highest quality and performance required for critical identity applications. Our solutions support the financial, retail, commercial, government, law enforcement and military markets in over 80 countries. Learn more: Crossmatch.com

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation and leverages its strengths in Immersive Entertainment, Sustainable Energy, Automated Supply Chains and Connected Solutions to provide secure and resilient integrated solutions for B2B customers. Panasonic was highlighted in Forbes Magazine's Global 2000 ranking as one of the Top Ten Best Regarded Companies for 2017. The ranking is based on outstanding scores for trustworthiness, honesty with the public and superior performance of products and solutions. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at: PanasonicMovesUs.com.

