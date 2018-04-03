Crowdsourcing Marketplace for Original and Authentic Art and Home Décor Launches

With over 300 artists pre-registering during the month of March from across the United States prior to today's launch, Pittsburgh-based How Perfect! is ready to help customers find unique and compelling art and home décor items for their home or businesses. With its innovative business model, How Perfect! is also positioned to help artists find new customers for their amazing works.

"Our How Perfect! business model is simple," said Patrick Esposito, How Perfect! Chairman. "Art or home décor shoppers that are looking for something that isn't mass produced, but instead, truly unique register and set up a project for the type of art or home decor they need. Then, they provide a briefing on their perfect vision for colors, style, budget and other details for the art or home décor item. Based upon the briefing, our community of artists provide an array of options for the perfect works of art of home décor items to meet each customer's specifications. Then, the customer selects and purchases the perfect piece of original art or home décor item, gets the item shipped to directly to their door, and the selected artist gets paid following delivery," Esposito added.

How Perfect! was founded and developed by experienced merchants and technology entrepreneurs with deep market experience that allows the businesses to deliver strong value for its art and home décor customers and artists. The founding team includes former executives from national retailers, venture-backed technology companies, and public technology and financial sector companies.

How Perfect LLC, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a start-up company that provides a crowdsourcing marketplace for authentic and original art and home décor items by reversing the traditional art and home décor sales and purchasing model. How Perfect! empowers a prospective buyer to detail specifics on ideal art or home décor items for purchase and enables artists to propose specific pieces to meet these specifications.

For more information, please visit: http://www.howperfect.com

