Crowell & Moring Launches Digital Transformation Practice

"Crowell & Moring represents clients who are at the forefront of the digital revolution and re-inventing their business models, products, and customer experience," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "We have long represented clients in the technology sector, and we understand the promise of digital transformation. We know how to navigate the interconnected legal and business challenges that both established companies and start-ups face. Our Digital Transformation Practice focuses on creating strategies that bolster our clients' competitive edge—from working with regulators at a time when innovation outpaces the law to driving transactions that will empower development."

The practice consists of regulatory, litigation, and transactional teams focused on key areas, including:

Autonomous Vehicles

Artificial Intelligence and Robotics

Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology

Digital Health

Drones

Internet of Things (IoT)

Privacy & Cybersecurity

3D Printing

Ranked as one of the Financial Times' top 20 "Most Innovative North American Law Firms" in 2017, Crowell & Moring partners with clients to create integrated solutions—cybersecurity, global regulatory and compliance, transactional, intellectual property, and litigation—that help drive speed to market and grow their businesses. Last year, the firm represented the world's largest distributed ledger technology / blockchain investment to date, involving more than 40 global financial institutions, and it is working with leading manufacturers and developers in the autonomous vehicle, 3D printing, and digital health arenas.

"There is growing interconnectedness between these technologies. New medical devices, for example, can be 3-D printed, IoT devices that are dependent on digital health information technology and use blockchain systems to share data among health care providers and payors. The common challenge across sectors is the need to bring new products to market at unprecedented speed, while at the same time navigating a climate in which rules are still being formed and issues are unfolding in real time," said Cheryl A. Falvey, a partner in Crowell & Moring's Digital Transformation Practice and former general counsel of the Consumer Product Safety Commission. "We've formed a multidisciplinary team that is able to move quickly and bring proven experience to clients so they can move decisively to achieve business success."

The intersection of innovation and the law was featured in Crowell & Moring's 2018 Regulatory and Litigation Forecasts. In the regulatory cover story, "Digital Transformation: The Sky's the Limit," Falvey, who also serves as co-chair of the American Bar Association's IoT Committee, Science & Technology Law Section, said, "If we wake up and find out down the road about a regulatory limitation we weren't anticipating, it can have a serious impact on business. Right now, companies have an opportunity to engage with regulators and help shape the digital transformation for years to come."

Crowell & Moring will continue to offer insights for corporate executives and in-house counsel in its upcoming series, Creating Tomorrow, a three-month information series that will include periodic webinars and client alerts. The program is slated to begin with a webinar, "Speed to Market - The Race for Digital Transformation: The In-House Lawyer's Role in Business Innovation," on May 3, from noon to 1 p.m. ET. To register and receive future updates, visit http://www.crowell.com/digitaltransformation. The firm also invites members of the public to attend ABA's Internet of Things National Institute conference, hosted by Crowell & Moring, May 9-10, in its Washington office.

