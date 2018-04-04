Crown Holdings Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging". A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on April 26, 2018. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3175 or toll free (888) 562-4201. A live web cast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's web site, www.crowncork.com.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading supplier of packaging products to consumer marketing companies around the world. World headquarters are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 698-5351.

