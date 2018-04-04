PHILADELPHIA, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) will release its earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging". A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on April 26, 2018. The telephone numbers for the replay are (203) 369-3175 or toll free (888) 562-4201. A live web cast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's web site, www.crowncork.com.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading supplier of packaging products to consumer marketing companies around the world. World headquarters are located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
For more information, contact Corporate Communications at (215) 698-5351.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crown-holdings-schedules-first-quarter-2018-earnings-conference-call-300624268.html
SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.
Share this article