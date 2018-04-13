Crown Royal Enlists Racing Icons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, and as part of the brand's "Live Generously and Life Will Treat You Royally" campaign, Crown Royal is enabling race fans of legal drinking age to submit names of their military heroes for display on the Crown Royal Wall of Gratitude. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8304251-crown-royal-wall-of-gratitude/ Crown Royal and Andretti Autosport Team Up to Honor Military Heroes (PRNewsfoto/Crown Royal)

Today, Crown Royal and the Andretti Autosport team held a press conference to announce the driving force behind the program, which aims to honor military men and women at one of racing's most legendary venues. Names of military honorees will be collected by Crown Royal now through Memorial Day weekend, with a goal of 31,680 names. Each name will be engraved on a five-inch gold plaque and, when placed side-by-side on the Wall of Gratitude, the plaques will equal the length of one complete lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Serving our nation is the most generous thing a person can do for this country," said 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi. "I have the utmost confidence race fans will do their best for the Crown Royal Wall of Gratitude by Indy 500 weekend, honoring so many deserving troops and veterans."

To officially green flag the initiative, Rossi, along with fellow Verizon IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti and Crown Royal Director of Whisky Engagement Stephen Wilson each submitted their own military hero's name to the Wall. Representatives from Long Beach's U.S. Vets also joined and were recognized as part of the ceremony.

"At our heart, Crown Royal represents exceptional generosity. For the past seven years, we've brought that to life honoring servicemen and women during races in memorable and impactful ways," said Nicola Heckles, Brand Director of Crown Royal. "Following the success of last year's program, we'll celebrate our nation's heroes, past and present, on an even larger scale than last year with our record setting military name collection."

Submissions will be accepted online at www.CrownYourHero.com, and in-person during a variety of at-track executions leading up to the biggest weekend in motorsports, including at the Andretti Autosport Hospitality during Grand Prix of Long Beach weekend and during the Armed Forces and Indy 500 weekends in Indianapolis.

"The month of May is such a thrilling experience for a driver with all the history and prestige leading into to the Indy 500, but this year part of my enthusiasm will be to support race fans in honoring their heroes on behalf of Crown Royal on the Wall of Gratitude," said Verizon IndyCar Series driver Marco Andretti.

Crown Royal's history of inspiring exceptional generosity in all its forms goes back more than a decade. The brand has a long-standing history of supporting those who serve our country. In addition to collecting names for the Wall of Gratitude, Crown Royal will be assembling care packages, during activations at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, for deployed troops through their ongoing partnership with Packages From Home.

Crown Royal asks that all race fans honor generously, but drink responsibly.

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Based in Indianapolis and led by racing legend Michael Andretti, Andretti Autosport boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Together with Andretti Formula E and Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross, Andretti Autosport fields multiple entries in the IndyCar Series and Indy Lights, along with entries in the FIA Formula E Championship and Rallycross competition. Additionally, the team competes as Walkinghaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports.

The global racing enterprise boasts four IndyCar Series championships (2004, 2005, 2007, 2012), two Indy Lights titles (2008, 2009), one Pro Mazda championship (2013) and one USF2000 championship (2010) and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (2005, 2007, 2014, 2016, 2017). Additionally, the team holds two X Games Gold Medals and three Global Rallycross championships (2015, 2016, 2017).

To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at AndrettiAutosport.com and follow along on Twitter via @FollowAndretti.

