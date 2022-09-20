Crux Welcomes Gregg Holzrichter as Chief Marketing Officer

Gregg joins Crux to Build Up a World-Class B2B Marketing Engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Informatics (Crux), which provides an end-to-end external data integration and operations solution to scale data delivery and transformation, is pleased to welcome Gregg Holzrichter as our new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to bring Crux content to new audiences, platforms, and mediums.

"I am excited to bring my experience creating categories and building scalable, efficient go-to-market engines to Crux. The company has differentiated technology to easily realize insights and value from external data sources, a leadership team with a winning track record, Fortune 1000 customers, and partnerships with leading public cloud providers. I look forward to helping Crux reach the next stage of growth and maturity."

Gregg is a results-oriented senior marketing executive with extensive experience and a history of global leadership roles in large enterprise, pre-IPO, and start-up marketing organizations. Crux is Gregg's seventh startup of his career, after previously working at VMware during its hypergrowth and IPO period, Hazelcast, a real-time data provider, and Aporeto, acquired by Palo Alto networks.

"We're excited to have Gregg onboard to help expand the capabilities of our current marketing vertical. His previous startup experience will help shape Crux's story as we continue to mature our product and service offerings," says Will Freiberg, CEO at Crux. "I truly believe in our technology and potential, and this new focus on marketing is welcomed and necessary to take us to the next level."

Gregg is the latest strategic hire for Crux as it continues to grow and expand within the external data marketplace, after most recently welcoming new SVP of Engineering Ivan Batanov back in July. Gregg's addition to the leadership team will support continued growth and product development in the coming years. It also aligns with Crux's updated vision and mission to create a world where all information is data science and analytics-ready, and to be the reason the world forgets about the complexity of the data ecosystem.

About Crux

Crux is a cloud-based data integration and operations platform that accelerates the value realization between external and internal data. Crux partners with our customers to ensure they get the data they need, how they need it and where they need it. Its team builds data pipelines at scale and operates over 25K pre-engineered pipelines, delivering public and third-party datasets to the destination of choice. Crux pipelines come with embedded data monitoring, validations, and transformations, and are supported 24/7 by our global operations team. Crux was awarded a Google Cloud Customer Award in 2021 in the Cross-Industry category. Crux works with enterprise clients and is backed by Two Sigma, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citi, among others.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Crux