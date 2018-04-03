Crypto Collectible “Mythereum” Partners with WAX and OPSkins Marketplace

Mythereum is a fast-paced, last man standing digital trading card game based on an epic new world of future and fantasy. The unique gameplay dynamics and clever use of blockchain technology take the concepts from traditional trading card games such as "Magic: The Gathering," "Pokémon," and "Hearthstone" and expands on them in novel ways. Mythereum players build decks to battle and trade with one another, earning XP that can be used to upgrade their cards and unlock new special abilities along the way.

"Mythereum is part of a whole new wave of games that harness the power of the blockchain," said Mark Ranford, co-founder of Mythereum. "We've entered an era in which game assets can be 'leveled up' in a provably fair way. The cards, along with their entire history, are securely stored on the Ethereum blockchain, so there is a permanent global record of every change that is continually validated by independent third parties. Player accomplishments can be carried from game to game in a way never before possible. Welcome to the new era of gaming."

"The concept of virtual collectible items on the blockchain adds a fresh value proposition to the crypto world," said Malcolm CasSelle, CIO of OPSkins and President of WAX. "We see OPSkins and WAX as key players in developing our new Crypto Collectibles marketplace, and we're excited to integrate Mythereum into that ecosystem."

With the integration of Mythereum onto the OPSkins platform, WAX Tokens gain additional utility and more players are incentivized to join the ecosystem.

OPSkins is rapidly becoming the go-to marketplace to trade these Crypto Collectibles, also known as ERC721 tokens. Mythereum is the latest game based on ERC721 tokens to be added to OPSkins and tradable with WAX Tokens — the first was CryptoKitties in December 2017, and there are more to come. OPSkins boasts over two million weekly transactions on its platform, has millions of active customers and adds 200,000 new users each month. WAX allows anyone to create a virtual goods marketplace, onboarding millions of gamers to the growing cryptocurrency space.

About Mythereum

Mythereum is a multiplayer digital trading card game built on the Ethereum blockchain where players build unique decks of collectible cards and challenge others to engage in battle. Each Mythereum Card is a unique Ethereum blockchain-based asset (ERC721 non-fungible token) that you can trade, transfer or sell. Cards are available in Booster Packs which include five random cards from the latest edition. As you play, you'll gain Mythereum XP which you can redeem for new cards or upgrades to ones you already own. Join in on the weekly contests and battle your way to the top of the leaderboard for a chance to win cool prizes.

Mythereum is still in early beta with many new and exciting features on the roadmap, including tournaments and the ability to import characters from other games as totally unique cards. During the pre-sale, players can buy limited edition Mythereum: Genesis cards that will never be available for purchase again. Check out Mythereum at https://www.mythereum.io/ or join the Discord community to connect with players from around the globe.

About WAX

WAX is a functional utility token that supports a decentralized platform, enabling anyone to operate a fully functioning virtual marketplace with zero investment in security, infrastructure or payment processing. Developed by the founders of OPSkins, the world's leading marketplace for online video game assets, WAX is designed to serve the 400+ million online players who already collect and trade video game assets and crypto collectibles. With the inclusion of the WAX simple exchange widget, gamers will have access to a worldwide market with blockchain trust and transaction verification. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and http://www.opskins.com.

