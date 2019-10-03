Cryptocurrency ATM Network Provider Bitcoin Depot to Exhibit at 2019 Association For Convenience & Fuel Retailing (NACS) Show

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Depot, a multi-cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia, today announced that the company will be exhibiting at the 2019 NACS Show at booth #523. The event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on October 1-4, 2019.

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world.

NACS, the Association For Convenience and Fuel Retailing, is an international trade association representing more than 2,200 retail and 1,600 supplier company members. Since 1961, NACS has been an advocate for the convenience retailing industry providing industry information, knowledge and connections to ensure the competitive viability of their members' businesses.

As convenience and fuel retailing's premier industry event, the NACS Show attracts more than 23,500 industry stakeholders from around the world. Buyers and sellers come together to conduct business and learn from one another — all in an environment rich with new ideas and partnerships. The NACS Show is the place to network and connect with convenience and fuel retailing industry peers and experts.

The Bitcoin ATM industry is a prominent and rapidly growing industry with expert projections forecasting an annual compound growth rate of 46.61 percent by 2024. There are over 5,500 Bitcoin ATM installations worldwide and Bitcoin Depot is the largest multi-cryptocurrency ATM operator in the world having leapt from third place to number one in less than a year. In August 2019, Bitcoin Depot acquired Texas-based competitor, DFW Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ATMs, also called BATMs or Bitcoin kiosks, are one of the fastest growing industries in the world due to the increased demand for physical cryptocurrency transactions. Bitcoin ATMs are crucial for the acceptance and adoption of Bitcoin due to its vital connection between underbanked communities and the crypto world. Bitcoin Depot makes it easy to start purchasing Bitcoin, because an account can be created and verified within less than a minute. Other online options can take weeks to approve an account, often requiring a strenuous list of documents.

Bitcoin Depot ATMs allow users to buy and sell four different cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash instantly at hundreds of locations across the United States. Transactions are quick, easy and secure. Most locations are open 24/7 and have easy parking.

"We are excited to bring our cash to cryptocurrency technology to the 2019 NACS Show," said Brandon Mintz, CEO of Bitcoin Depot. "Bitcoin Depot ATMs allow for the underbanked to buy crypto conveniently with quick sign ups so users can receive their Bitcoin instantaneously."

Bitcoin Depot also offers the Bitcoin Depot Wallet App for Android to store the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin can be deposited into your wallet from their ATMs or sold for cash. Support for iOS is coming soon. The application can be downloaded here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bitcoindepot.wallet&hl=en_US

For more information on Bitcoin Depot, or to locate a Bitcoin ATM near you, please visit: www.bitcoindepot.com

About Bitcoin Depot

