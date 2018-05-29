Cryptocurrency Payment Service Platform SoPay Launches Crowdfunding on the LEEKICO Platform

SYDNEY, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LEEKICO, a one-stop-service ICO platform, is proud to support SoPay, a project aiming to develop a fast, private and easy-to-use digital currency payment platform with its much-anticipated token sale. The sale will start on May 29, 2018, and end on June 3, 2018, is managed on the LEEKICO platform with the goal to collect a total of ETH 10,000. More information about the sale is available on the LEEKICO platform: https://leekico.com/issue/buy/id/69.

SoPay is a digital currency payment platform similar to Alipay which provides convenient, rapid and secure payment service, but for cryptocurrencies. With the SoPay APP, users can recharge, transfer and withdraw their assets simply by entering their six-digit password with no requirement for storing a private key. Each transaction is validated within one second before it is credited to the account and does not require any service charges. Adding to the convenience, users can also retrieve forgotten digital assets with phone number plus 4 PIN plus identification any time.

On the privacy side, service providers and third parties do not have access to the user's private information, allowing for a seamless and confidential experience for anyone using the platform for transacting crypto assets.

For developers seeking to implement the solution in their application, SoPay provides its OpenAPI interface, enabling simple and reliable payment through smart contracts. Thanks to the ease-of-use of the solution, developers can integrate the interface in only six days.

SoPay's API V1.0 has been published for core partners and the SoPay APP is undergoing beta testing internally and will be released shortly. SoPay is already cooperating with many game development companies helping them to achieve digital currency payment scenarios, with the plan to activate tens of millions of users.

SoPay's core management and development team members have strong backgrounds and deep knowledge in blockchain technology, each with more than 10 years of operational experience. They previously held various vital positions in Fortune 500 companies such as Huawei, Tencent, Nokia, Alibaba and Samsung. In addition, SoPay's cornerstone investors and consultants are well-regarded in the blockchain industry, including well-known angel investors Da Kongyi and Liu Xiaoying as well as Yibite and ChainPE founder Chong Ge.

About LEEKICO

LEEKICO shares the belief of asset decentralization and commits to promoting the wave of global cryptocurrency start-up companies. LEEKICO aims to build an initial coin offering platform with ensured security, integrity, fairness and transparency for both start-up companies and investors. LEEKICO provides cryptocurrency and blockchain start-up companies with crowdfunding services and provides investors with comprehensive cryptocurrency consulting services, pre-ICO and post-ICO management service. Both start-up companies who are planning to go through an ICO process and investors who are involved in ICO projects will enjoy the best experience with LEEKICO's one-stop service provided by the LEEKICO platform.

www.leekico.com

About SoPay

SoPay is a digital currency payment service platform on the blockchain that helps its users easily access the digital currency. SoPay ensures to complete every transaction within one second and free of charges. With the SoAPI interface, application and content developers can integrate the interface in only six days to support digital currency payment.

Learn more about SoPay by visiting https://sopay.org or visit the official telegram group at https://t.me/sopay_en.

Media contact: xt.c@sopay.org

