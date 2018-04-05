Crystal Group Rugged Servers Bring Combat Proven, Field Tested Performance to Sea Air Space 2018 Exposition

The Navy League's Sea Air Space Exposition focuses on maritime policy education and sea service support through showcasing the most current education and technology relevant to maritime policy. Crystal Group will highlight its latest servers, embedded computers, and switches deployed by the U.S. Navy on high profile programs such as P-8A Poseidon, Littoral Combat Ships, MQ-8 Fire Scout, RQ-21A Blackjack, and Radiant Mercury.

"Mission critical naval operations demand highly reliable performance of rugged computer hardware, often in harsh environments," said Jim Shaw, Crystal Group executive vice president of engineering. "Over 500 military and government programs rely on Crystal Group rugged computer hardware for industry leading performance and resistance to threatening conditions. Crystal Group's new RS1.533S18G Rugged 1.5U Server is designed for specific naval applications where compute density, thermal management and shock/vibe endurance in a small form factor are crucial."

At Sea Air Space booth #2719 Crystal Group technologists will be available for B2B and B2G specific meetings and will demonstrate a wide range of rugged computing solutions that meet/exceed military standards, including:

Crystal Group's RS1.533S18G is designed, manufactured, and tested to provide a low-risk path for military technology insertion, sustainment, and modernization programs to improve mission uptime and system availability in the field and at the tactical edge. Measuring just 18 inches deep and weighing 25 to 30 pounds, the new rack-mount server with enhanced cooling can quickly and easily replace aging, faulty systems in 1.5U/1U configurations, including Q-70 Navy consoles on current and future Virginia-class submarines.

Crystal Group FORCE™ (Fully Optimized Rugged Computer Equipment) 1U, 2U, and 3U Rugged Servers are high-bandwidth, low-latency, high-performance computing (HPC) systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C). Crystal Group FORCE Rugged Servers with Intel Xeon® Scalable processors and state-of-the-art liquid cooling (2U dissipates 280W of CPU power), offer superior compute and greater reliability in harsh elements, such as shock and vibration, temperature extremes, and humidity.

Crystal Group RACE™ (Rugged Autonomous Computer Equipment) line is engineered to accelerate time to deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV), automated driving system (ADS), and unmanned (UAV) projects. Crystal Group's turnkey RACE0161 solution provides the horsepower autonomous and unmanned systems need, combining robust I/O, multiple GPU capacity, dual Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors, sophisticated thermal management, and other high-quality components stabilized in a rugged, aluminum enclosure measuring just 6.5" h x 14.1" w x 15.6" d, and weighing 30 to 40 pounds.

The RS114PS18 1U Rugged Carbon Fiber Server delivers high end computing performance in a carbon fiber chassis that offers leading edge Intel® Sandy Bridge, Ivy Bridge, or Haswell options. The unit measures 1.75" h x 17.5" w x 18" d, and weighs 12-14 lbs. The RS114PS18 offers up to 512 GB memory, up to six removeable 2.5" drive bays and is expandable with one slot.

The RE1312 Rugged Embedded Computer features a compact carbon fiber composition construction for low SWaP and powerful Dual or Quad Core i7 CPU options or 6 core Xeon D. The RE1312 operates over a wide temperature range from -40°C to 60°C and with 18V to 36V DC input. A tough carbon fiber composite frame serves simultaneously as the entire system's structural backbone and EMI shield.

About Crystal Group Inc.

Crystal Group Inc., a technology leader in rugged computer hardware, specializes in the design and manufacture of custom and commercial rugged servers, embedded computing, networking devices, displays, power supplies, and data storage for high reliability in harsh environments. An employee-owned small business founded in 1987, Crystal Group provides the defense, government and industrial markets with in-house customization, engineering, integration, configuration management, product lifecycle planning, warranty, and support services.

Crystal Group products meet or exceed IEEE, IEC, and military standards (MIL-STD-810, 167-1, 461, MIL-S-901); are backed by warranty (5+ year) with in-house support; and are manufactured in the company's Hiawatha, Iowa, USA, facility certified to AS9100C:2009 and ISO 9001:2008 quality management standards. crystalrugged.com



