The brainchild of Cuisine Solutions , Inc. (CUSI), the global leader and largest premium food company in pioneering and perfecting sous vide cooking techniques in partnership with Pret A Manger, CS DAK will be the only one of its kind on the NYC Restaurant Week roster.

"At the special NYC Restaurant Week price of $20.21 per meal, the CS DAK menu offerings are a tremendous value," said Tim Zagat. "My wife Nina and I have tasted the CS DAK food and it's delicious."

The CS DAK Restaurant Week menu will feature a choice of five different sous vide selections including:

French Cod: lemon herb roasted cod filet on asparagus risotto with sherried lobster cream. Petit Tender: seared petit beef tender with garlic parmesan polenta cake, wilted arugula and béarnaise. Seared Chicken with Farro & Cauliflower Puree: seared chicken breast on a bed of farro and root vegetable pilaf with cauliflower puree and rich chicken jus. ¼ Rack Tamarind Ribs: Mexican style tamarind glazed pork ribs with cilantro white rice, spiced black beans and warm tortillas. Pork Belly: slow cooked then seared Berkshire pork belly with herb white beans, roasted brussels sprouts and red wine demi-glace.

The new Madison Avenue CS DAK location currently offers five direct-to-consumer cuisine concepts including: The Cutting Edge by CS DAK, Cocina Oscura by CS DAK, Mediterranean by CS DAK, Poultry in Motion by CS DAK and Bodega by CS DAK, all crafted at 425 Madison Avenue.

