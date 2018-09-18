CSCMP Silicon Valley / San Francisco Opens 2018-19 Program Season Thursday Night Sept 20th -San Mateo

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsors have been announced for the CSCMP Silicon Valley / San Francisco 2018-19 program season that kicks off on Sept. 20 with the annual "What's Next? 2018 Supply Chain Predictions Panel" event. Season sponsors at the Power the Network Patron level are RK Logistics, Prism Logistics, and Salesforce. The season sponsor at the Linking To Learn level is Resilinc. At the Friends of the Roundtable level, providing services and venues are ALOM, Carrollco Marketing Services, and GoPro. Collectively these sponsors will support a content and experience packed program season that includes a Port of Oakland yacht tour, an interactive risk mitigation game simulation and dinner events with world-renowned supply chain experts discussing everything from blockchain and scaling for global markets to robotics and artificial intelligence.

CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco Opens its 2018-2019 Program Season with the Popular Predictions event moderated by Carl Guardino, CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group; Panelists Craig Cuffie, SVP & Chief Procurement Officer of Salesforce, Ray Ernenwein, Head of ECommerce for WalMart, Rosemary Coates, Executive Director of the Reshoring Institute and Matt Yearling, CEO of PINC Solutions

The season-opening Supply Chain Predictions Panel event takes place on Sept. 20 at the San Mateo Marriott near San Francisco Airport from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The dinner event features senior supply chain executives representing PINC Solutions, Walmart E-commerce, The Reshoring Institute, and Salesforce sharing point and counterpoint predictions while moderator, Carl Guardino, CEO, Silicon Valley Leadership Group facilitates audience interaction.

CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco president, Michele Carroll stated, "We are grateful to each of our full year sponsors for partnering with our team to power a forum for Bay Area supply chain professionals to better connect and stay abreast of the constant change in this dynamic field. Their support enables some exciting venues and fresh formats for learning and connection that we're excited to bring this year."

About CSCMP

Serving 9,000+ members worldwide, the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (www.cscmp.org) is a non-profit membership association that helps supply chain managers and executives connect, collaborate and become more effective professionals. One of the most dynamic of its 100+ Roundtables around the globe, the Silicon Valley/ San Francisco CSCMP provides regular educational events and networking opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cscmpsfrt.org.

