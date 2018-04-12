CSO HIMSS Announces Spring Conference "Connected Health Ohio 2018"

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central and Southern Ohio chapter of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (CSO HIMSS) announced its Fall conference titled Connected Health Ohio 2018. It will be held on Friday, May 11th, 2018 at the Conference Center at OCLC, 6600 Kilgour Place, Dublin, Ohio.

The conference will open with a welcome from our CSO HIMSS leadership, Ryan Clark, CSO HIMSS President, and Ajay Sharma, CSO HIMSS President-Elect. The conference features two exciting keynote speakers including Dr. Clint Koenig, Medical Director, Ohio Department of Health, as well as Milisa Rizer, CMIO, The Ohio State University, discussing Physician and Patient Satisfaction.

Breakout sessions include speakers from top Ohio healthcare systems focused on Healthcare and Information Technology challenges such as Analytics, Technology Process Improvement, Clinical Informatics, Assistive Technology, Physician Optimization and Quantitative Risk Analysis. In addition, the conference will conclude with a CIO panel discussion.

Ryan Clark, CSO HIMSS President commented that, "The Central & Southern Ohio HIMSS Conference is the #1 Healthcare Information Technology event of the season. Our speakers discuss and present on a number of contemporary and relevant Healthcare IT topics that affect every provider organization around the country. That is the main reason to register, attend, participate and network with our board, speakers, attendees and sponsors. We'd also like to thank our premier sponsors for helping us provide this opportunity to Central and Southern Ohio: HPG Resources, CrossChx, CoverMyMeds & Modis."

Interested participants can register for the conference at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cso-himss-presents-connected-health-ohio-2018-connectoh18-tickets-44022448328?aff=es2

CSO HIMSS supports careers in healthcare information systems in Ohio. CSO HIMSS has representation from the provider, consultant and vendor healthcare industry segments and works to enhance communication and education among its over 1,100 local chapter members!

Additional information is available on the CSO HIMSS website at http://www.csohimss.org and via social media on Twitter at http://twitter.com/CSOHIMSS and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/Csohimss.

